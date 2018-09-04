Thousands without power in South Mississippi as Gordon moves inland

Thousands of residents in South Mississippi were without power about 11 p.m. Tuesday after Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall east of Pascagoula.

About 1,475 Mississippi Power customers on the Mississippi Coast are affected by the outages. Most of those outages are in Jackson County, near Pascagoula, Gautier and Moss Point.

A handful of Mississippi Power customers in Gulfport experienced in outage, according to Mississippi Power’s outage map.

Almost 3,000 Singing River Electric users in Jackson, George and Greene counties were without power about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the company’s outage map.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Singing River Electric’s map shows that hot spots without power Tuesday night include areas in Vancleave, Moss Point and Pascagoula.

Officials predict more rain across the Mississippi Coast as Gordon moves inward.

For live Gordon updates, click here.