Live updates: Tropical Storm Claudette brings heavy rain and flooding to South MS

Tropical Storm Claudette became a named storm as the system came ashore in Louisiana overnight and brought heavy rain and flash flooding to South Mississippi.

The sound of weather alerts from cell phones notified residents of tornado and flash flood warnings throughout the night. The flash flood warnings are in effect until 7:30 a.m. and a tornado watch is in effect until 11 a.m. as the storm moves north and east.

Radar shows the heavy rain that brought 1.5 inches to 2 inches an hour of rain cleared South Mississippi by 6 a.m. and was over Mobile and Alabama.

7 a.m. report from Hurricane Center

“Claudette is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight,” according to the National Hurricane Center, ”and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday. The system is forecast to re-develop over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday.”

The 7 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center put the center of the storm about 40 miles southwest of New Orleans or about 110 miles west-southwest of Gulfport.

Claudette is moving north-northeast at 12 mph and tropical force winds are at 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 50 mph as the storm moves across South Mississippi in the morning hours.

A few tornadoes can be expected as the storm passes through the area, the NHC said.

Saturday’s weather

Tropical storm conditions, with possible showers and thunderstorms, are possible, mainly before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans

“Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible,

Minor coastal flooding is expected to continue.

Many roads are closed in Harrison County and across the Coast, including portions of U.S. 90 in Biloxi at Rodenburg, between Caillavet Street and Main Street in Downtown Biloxi and between Pine and Kuhn Street in East Biloxi.

In Harrison County, river flood warnings are in effect for the Biloxi River, Tchoutacabouffa River, and Wolf River and the water continues to rise.

