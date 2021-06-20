More rain is expected on the MS Gulf Coast, but river flooding is expected to recede

River flooding along the Mississippi Gulf Coast has begun to recede after most of the precipitation associated with Tropical Storm Claudette moved out of the state on Saturday.

There’s a chance for more rain Sunday, but that shouldn’t stop river flooding from subsiding, according to the National Weather Service. There was a 60% chance of rain in Biloxi on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely between 3 and 5 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch are expected.

Significant rainfall and thunderstorms are expected on Monday, with Biloxi receiving up to 1 inch of precipitation.

There have been 5.68 inches of rain reported at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi since Friday. At Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, there were 5.65 inches reported over the same period.

Most rivers across the three coastal counties have begun to drop.

▪ The Biloxi River at Lyman is receding a little slower than other locations. It was measured at 16 feet at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday — 4 feet above flood stage.

“It went just a little over moderate (flooding) because of rain,” said Julie Lesko, senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana. “It’s holding steady and it will have a slow fall because there was a lot of rain in the upper part of the basin. It stopped at moderate, and it will be a slow fall, but it will work its way down.”

▪ The Jordan River at Kiln crested at 6.9 feet on Saturday morning when Claudette’s wind and rain were at their worst. It was measured at 6.7 feet Sunday morning and should be below the 6-feet flood stage later Sunday afternoon, Lesko said.

▪ The Wolf River in Gulfport, which has a flood stage of 8 feet, is expected to crest at 12.5 feet Sunday, and then slowly begin to fall.

“It should get below moderate flooding sometime on Monday,” Lesko said.

▪ The Tchoutacabouffa River was measured at 10.2 feet Sunday morning, 2.2 feet above flood stage. The river has already crested and is expected to be below flood stage at some point Sunday afternoon.