2 tornadoes confirmed in Harrison County during Tropical Storm Claudette, NWS says

Two EF-0 tornadoes hit coastal Harrison County on Friday night as Tropical Storm Claudette moved across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said Saturday night.

Weather service crews surveyed the reported damage and determined two weak tornadoes hit Pass Christian and Long Beach.

EF-0 is the weakest rating of the Enhanced Fujita Scale, and indicates a tornado with 65-85 mph gale-force winds.

The first tornado happened in northeast Pass Christian at 12:32 a.m. It was estimated about 50 yards wide with maximum winds of 70 mph.

“Several buildings in Camille Village Apartments sustained minor damage to the siding and front awnings. Two buildings had their AC units blown over. One of the AC units was not found,” the damage report said.

“Roofing and awning material was found about 1,000 yards to the northwest past a fence and an area of trees.”

The second tornado happened in southwest Long Beach at 2:31 a.m. It was estimated about 75 yards wide with max winds of 75 mph.

“A tornado touched down near Twin Lakes Boulevard where large tree limbs were snapped, a fence was blown over and siding torn off a house,” the damage report said.

“Damage to numerous houses was observed along Periwinkle Lane, including roof (shingles peeled and a chimney toppled over) damage, downed fences, a bent garage door, and car windows that were blown out.

“The tornado continued to produce sporadic damage as it tracked north. The most concentrated damage occurred along Yuca Drive. On one property, a pergola was destroyed, a large oak tree was uprooted, back yard doors were blown in, siding ripped off, and a camper was overturned.

“The tornado lifted just north of Mossy Oak Drive.”

Tropical Storm Claudette had moved out of South Mississippi by Saturday night, but river flooding was expected to last into Sunday in Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties.

Wet weather also is forecast to return Sunday through the early part of the week.