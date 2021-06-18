Are you in a flood zone? Know your risk on MS Coast in case of tropical storm, hurricane

This is a developing story. To get the latest information, click here to sign up for our severe weather newsletters.

Everyone lives in an area with some risk of flooding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency warns.

Flood risk might be low, moderate or high, but it’s always there. As the Mississippi Coast braces for tropical weather this weekend, 35,000 to 40,000 homeowners have flood insurance to cover the extensive damage floodwaters pose.

But many people, assuming their risk is low, are not required to buy flood insurance and fail to do so.

Andy Case, director of consumer services for the Mississippi Insurance Department, said he’s never had anyone call him to say they were mad because they bought flood insurance and didn’t need it.

He’s heard from plenty of people who were upset because they were told that their flood risk was low and they didn’t need a flood policy, but their homes flooded nonetheless.

Instead of saying, “Congratulations, your flood risk is low and you don’t need insurance,” he said the new message for Mississippi residents is: “Congratulations, you’re in a low-risk area, therefore, your flood insurance, is really, really cheap. Why would you not include it?”

Flood hazard areas on MS Coast

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center was forecasting 2-3 feet of tidal surge along the Mississippi coastline and 6-10 inches of rain from a potential tropical cyclone expected to bring high winds and rain by Friday and into the weekend.

On the Coast, many properties near waterways are in Special Flood Hazard Areas, which means they sit below base flood elevation and could flood in tropical storms or hurricanes.

Velocity zones — along the Mississippi Sound, Bay of St. Louis and Biloxi’s Back Bay — are the most hazardous because flooding there includes wave action. Other properties subject to flooding are near coastal rivers, streams and lakes

Newer building codes require that homes in Special Flood Hazard Areas be raised above base flood elevations, often on pilings, but many older homes sit lower.

Residents can check their flood risk at floodsmart.gov by typing in their address or they can call the flood-risk manager in their county. Flood coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program also is available at floodsmart.gov or through most property insurance agents.

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said people might be surprised to learn that the risk of flooding is even greater north of the CSX railroad tracks that hug the coastline and north of Interstate 10, based on claims filed with the National Flood Insurance Program.

However, it is too late to buy flood insurance for the expected tropical weather this weekend. Coverage goes into effect 30 days from the purchase date for an NFIP policy.