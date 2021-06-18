Live updates: Now is the time for South MS to prepare for rain, winds, flash flooding

South Mississippi watches and waits as Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 continues to organize and move toward the northern Gulf.

The northern Gulf Coast will start to feel the effects of the feeder bands later today, said meteorologist Rocco Calaci, “and tomorrow looks like a very wet day for East Louisiana, all of Mississippi and Alabama, plus the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to Santa Rosa Beach.”

The National Weather Service in New Orleans reported Friday morning that widespread flash flooding remains the main concern, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area.

Tropical Storm Warnings are up for South Mississippi and the system could reach minimal tropical storm strength when it nears the coast of Louisiana at around 1 a.m. Saturday, said Calaci, who focuses on Gulf storms.

“With this tropical low moving, we are finally seeing some development on the east side of the circulation, and this is going to result in a lot of rain for the northern Gulf Coast from this afternoon to early Sunday,” Calaci reported.

The models differ on how much rain will fall this weekend on South Mississippi, with the GFS model showing 12-16 inches possible in Mississippi, he said, while the ECMWF model shows 12-20 inches possible for coastal Mississippi.

“Either way, there will be widespread flooding problems for the northern Gulf Coast,” he said.

“As the storm hits land, the probability of any tropical storm force winds will be confined between Slidell Louisiana and Biloxi Mississippi,” he said. “Most of the affected region will have sustained winds 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.”

Waterspouts and tornadoes could develop as the feeder bands move onshore.

Sandbags are available for residents across South Mississippi.

The Sun Herald will continue to provide updates throughout the day.