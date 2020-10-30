Live updates Zeta: Damages from wind and storm surge adding up in South MS

The forecasters didn’t expect Hurricane Zeta to maintain its wind speed through Louisiana and Mississippi and the damages from the wind and storm surge are adding up, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.

Official damage reports submitted to MEMA show:

Harrison County — 192 homes, 42 buildings and 40 public roads impacted

Stone County — 37 homes, 1 business and 2 public roads impacted

Wayne County — 9 homes and 1 public road impacted

Residents can report damage to county emergency management agencies online through MEMA’s self-reporting tool, with links to each county.

MEMA distributing supplies

With continued power outages, MEMA is distributing supplies at five distribution centers in Hancock and Harrison County. They will be open Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shelf-stable meals, water, tarps, hand sanitizer and masks will be available at these locations:

Hancock County:

Hancock County Arena 4184 Kiln DeLisle Road, Kiln

Longfellow Farmers Market 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis

Harrison County:

East Harrison County: Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave., Biloxi

North Harrison County: Habitat for Humanity, 8022 U.S 49, Gulfport

West Harrison County: West Harrison County Civic Center, 4670 Espy Ave., Long Beach

FEMA is stepping in, too. The federal agency will provide 210,000 meals, 30,000 tarps and 290,000 bottles of water thanks to Mississippi’s Emergency Measures declaration.

Curfews continue

Some curfews are still in place in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta:

Harrison County curfew from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Biloxi from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Jackson County cleanup

Residents in unincorporated areas of Jackson County should begin placing storm debris curbside, in right-of-way area not blocking the road.

Items should be separated into four separate piles: Trees and vegetative debris, construction debris, privacy fencing and large appliances (with doors removed).

Household garbage and recycling are picked up during regular weekly schedules. Household hazardous waste and electronics will not be picked up.

The schedule for debris removal will be shared after the supervisors’ meeting Monday.

The Sun Herald will continue to update this article.