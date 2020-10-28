Photos and video show effects of Hurricane Zeta across Louisiana, MS Gulf Coast

Hurricane Zeta is a fast-moving storm that “surprisingly” rapidly intensified to a Category 2 storm ahead of landfall in Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.
A
second landfall is expected in Bay St. Louis, the National Weather Service said at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There are reports of over 100 mph winds in south Louisiana, and one parish told a TV station winds of 136 mph were recorded.
Zeta caused 50-foot waves at an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast.
More than
100,000 people are without power across Louisiana, including in New Orleans. South Mississippi residents can check power outages on these maps.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast is largely on the
“dirty side” of the hurricane.
Here are photos and video of Zeta taken across the Gulf Coast.
Bay St. Louis
Gulf of Mexico
New Orleans
Biloxi, Gulfport The Mississippi Sound’s waters become choppy as Hurricane Zeta makes its way towards the Mississippi Coast. Storm surge is one of the biggest concerns as the Coast prepares for Zeta’s arrival Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com
Hurricane Zeta drew weather watchers to the beaches in Biloxi before rainfall started Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com
Hurricane Zeta drew weather watchers to the beaches in Biloxi before rainfall started Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Lukas Flipp lflippo@sunherald.com
Hurricane Zeta drew weather watchers and others to the beaches in Biloxi before rainfall started Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com Storm prep on the MS Coast Two Biloxi firemen shutter a second story window of the Biloxi Visitors Center on U.S. 90 Wednesday morning. The Mississippi Coast city is preparing ahead of Zeta.
Shaggy’s restaurant on the Biloxi beach is boarded up ahead of Hurricane Zeta on Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com
A firefighter carries a metal brace after helping shutter windows at the Biloxi Visitor Center across U.S. 90 from the Mississippi Sound. Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring high winds, rain and storm surge to the Mississippi Coast. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com
A fisherman tries his luck off the side of the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier as waters begin to get choppy from Hurricane Zeta Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com
A lone person checks the conditions along the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier Wednesday morning before the Coast begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Zeta Oct. 28, 2020. The end of the pier was destroyed by Tropical Storm Cristobal in June and has not yet been replaced. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com
A Biloxi fireman shutters a second-story window at the Biloxi Visitors Center on U.S. 90 ahead of Hurricane Zeta Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com
