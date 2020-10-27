Live updates: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to gain speed, strengthen to hurricane in Gulf

8 a.m. Tuesday

The Mississippi Coast could see hurricane-force winds and storm surge by Wednesday night from what is now Tropical Storm Zeta.

Zeta is expected Tuesday morning to clear the Yucatan Peninsula and strengthen into a hurricane again later in the day over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center says.

Zeta is moving at 14 mph toward the northwest, with a turn toward the north anticipated Tuesday night and a faster north to north-northeastward motion Wednesday.

Zeta is expected to make landfall late Wednesday as a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane, which has winds from 74 to 95 mph. Southeastern Louisiana and Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in South Mississippi are within the warning cone for landfall.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Maxium sustained winds Tuesday morning were 70 mph.

The NHC is currently forecasting winds of around 85 mph at landfall, after increasing wind shear and cooler water temperatures near shore weaken Zeta. Tropical-storm warnings extend north to Hattiesburg and McComb.

Tropical-storm force winds extend 140 miles from Zeta’s center.

Impacts from Tropical Storm #Zeta will begin to be felt on Wednesday and continue into Wednesday night. Tropical Storm, Hurricane, and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Preparations should be completed today. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/E6sTd0pTWz — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 27, 2020

Zeta packing storm-surge, heavy rains

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

As Zeta moves ashore, water could reach 4-6 feet above ground at high tide late Wednesday along the coastline from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to Dauphin Island Alabama.

Heavy rain associated with Zeta is expected to push northeast from eastern Louisiana, across southern Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia from Tuesday night through Wednesday, with rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts of up to 6 inches. Expect flash-flooding and minor flooding along rivers.

A STORM SURGE WARNING has been issued for the areas in pink. Life threatening flooding is possible within 36 hours or less. pic.twitter.com/6acu0UNHht — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 27, 2020

“While increasing wind shear and cooler water temperatures near our coastline should taper off any strengthening, there is certainly the possibility that Zeta could overachieve,” the National Weather Service New Orleans said in its Tuesday morning forecast discussion.

“It is 2020 after all.”

“ . . . This would be a good time to reiterate that intensity forecasts are always difficult, and preparations for one category higher than forecast are always recommended. Regardless of the eventual intensity of Zeta, the good news is that the forward speed of the system at landfall should limit the amount of time the area will experience tropical storm or hurricane conditions.”

#Zeta has developed impressive outer banding overnight, extending as far as 300 miles from its center.



Should this hold up, it will amplify the rainfall/tornado potential well east of Zeta's US landfall location, including the Florida Panhandle. pic.twitter.com/EXYK1aU9c4 — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) October 27, 2020