Masks in schools are the only COVID restriction left in MS after Reeves’ new order

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a new executive order Friday on COVID-19 restrictions that will be effective at 5 p.m., when the previous order is set to expire.

The new order rolls back all of the remaining restrictions except for the requirement that everyone wear masks inside of academic and school buildings through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The order also allows businesses the freedom to implement their own mask and social distancing requirements. But it recommends that masks still be worn by employees who come into close contact with the public, such as at salons, barber shops, spas, tattoo and tanning salons.

Capacity restrictions also have been removed for indoor venues like arenas and outdoor venues like football and baseball stadiums.

The latest executive order does not have an expiration date, and will remain until it is amended or rescinded.

The new guidelines come a day after the Mississippi Gaming Commission rescinded coronavirus restrictions in all casinos. So far, the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino is the only one on the Coast that will still require masks.

The order says Mississippi has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations since mid-January 2021, with over 1 million Mississippians having received at least one dose of a vaccine and over 715,000 fully vaccinated.

Reeves again spoke out against government-mandated restrictions during a FOX News town hall with Republican governors on Thursday night.

“At our peak, we had 1,444 Mississippians in hospital beds. Today, we have less than 170. So, we’re down 90%, from our peak, and our hospital capacity was able to handle the 1,444 that we had.”

“And so, there is no doubt that there are those in the far left of the Democrat party who believe that government should control all decisions made by all Americans. And that’s something that we have to be willing and able to stand up and push back against.”

The CDC still recommends that everyone, vaccinated or not, still wear masks when in public indoors and in crowded outdoor areas such as a concert.