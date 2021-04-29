COVID restrictions will be lifted from all MS casinos, including the mask mandate

The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced Thursday it is rescinding all of the coronavirus restrictions in place since March 4 for casinos across the state, including the requirement that employees and visitors must wear masks.

The order becomes effective at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30.

“All licensed operators shall continue to abide by any state and local rules or ordinances pertaining to COVID-19,” the order said.

Coronavirus cases remain down, with 161 cases and two deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi, but state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers also said Wednesday the state is starting to see “minimal increases.”

