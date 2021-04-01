Gov. Tate Reeves extends COVID rules, ups capacity for indoor events in Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended through April his last executive order that lifted the statewide mask mandate, expanding capacity limitations for indoor events at colleges and K-12 schools in the process.

The new executive order, signed by Reeves on Wednesday, is set to expire on April 30 unless it is modified before that date.

One change under Reeves’ newest order increases seating capacity at indoor arenas from 50% to 75% on college and university campuses.

Also, attendance at indoor K-12 extracurricular activities is now limited to 50% capacity — a 25% increase over the previous order.

Those attending indoor events on college and K-12 campuses are encouraged to wear a mask, but Reeves’ order continues to only mandate the wearing of masks inside school buildings.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Thursday that the state is “making remarkable progress” on the spread of coronavirus, but more Mississippians still need to be vaccinated and be safe over Easter weekend.

MS is making remarkable progress



Please:

-get vaccinated

-be safe going into Easter weekend pic.twitter.com/lAKnPawg0K — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) April 1, 2021

Full text of Executive Order 1550

... NOW, THEREFORE, I, Tate Reeves, Governor of the State of Mississippi, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution, the Mississippi Emergency Management Law as amended, Miss. Code. Ann.§ 33-15-1 et seq., and other laws of the State of Mississippi, and in consultation with the State Health Officer do hereby order and direct as follows:

I. Executive Order 1549 is extended and shall remain in full force and effect until Friday, April 30, 2021, except as follows:

a. Paragraph VI of Executive Order 1549 is amended and superseded as follows:

VI. Indoor Arenas:

Attendance at events held in indoor arenas, including college and university arenas, shall be limited as follows:

a. Seating Capacity: Seating capacity in all sections (bowl/arena seating, club areas and suites) shall be limited to a maximum of 75% of seating capacity.

b. All entry/exit gates and restrooms shall be open. Attendees should be encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line at entrance/exits and restrooms. Attendees shall not be permitted to congregate in the area around entrances/exits or restrooms.

c. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, covering their nose and mouth, while inside the arena when social distancing is not possible from persons not in the same household.

b. Paragraph VIII of Executive Order 1549 is amended and superseded as follows:

VII. K-12 Organized Extracurricular Events (Indoor Venues):

a. Attendance at all K-12 indoor organized extracurricular events, including but not limited to athletic competitions, band performances and concerts, cheer performances, and theater performances shall be limited to a maximum of 50% of the indoor venue’s seating capacity depending on space available to ensure social distancing between persons not in the same household.

b. All venue entry/exit gates and restrooms shall be open. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line at entrance/exits and restrooms. Attendees shall not be permitted to congregate in the venue around entrances/exits or restrooms.

c. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, covering their nose and mouth, while inside any venue when social distancing is not possible from persons not in the same household.

II. This Executive Order shall be effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and shall remain in full force and effect until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded. ...