Where to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Mississippi: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and more

With Mississippi opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all residents 16 and older, more locations on the Mississippi Gulf Coast will offer the shots in the coming weeks and months.

Mississippi on Tuesday became the second state to make the vaccine available to all adults after Alaska first did it on March 9. President Joe Biden says the U.S. will have enough available vaccine for all adults by the end of May.

The vaccines available in Mississippi are those produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Most Mississippians have made their appointments through the State Department of Health’s drive-through sites at 24 locations throughout the state, but more vaccines will become available in the state’s hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

The latest national pharmacy chain to make vaccines available in Mississippi is CVS, which will start giving the shots at seven locations in the state on March 21.

The first CVS location on the Coast will be in Jackson County, but the company declined Thursday to identify which of the two stores will have the vaccine — Pascagoula or Ocean Springs.

Once appointments become available, appointments can be scheduled at cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated or by calling 1-800-746-7287.

Pfizer shots for teens

The only vaccine approved for those aged 16 to 18 is the Pfizer vaccine, and state officials said Tuesday that state drive-thru sites on the Coast will start offering Pfizer next week.

However, MSDH appointments for teens cannot be made through the website, only by calling the hotline at 877-978-6453. The Pfizer vaccine also is available through Singing River Health System, Memorial Hospital and other local providers.

Where to schedule a vaccine on MS Coast

To schedule a vaccine appointment with the State Department of Health drive-thru sites, go to covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453.

State vaccination sites near South Mississippi:

Harrison County: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd, Biloxi (M-F and Sunday, March 21)

Jackson County: Civic Center, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula (M, W, Th, F)

Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg (M-F)

To schedule an appointment at one of MSDH’s partner hospital systems:

Singing River Health System hotline is now accepting appointments for the Jackson County fairgrounds starting Tuesday at 228-809-5555 or mysingingriver.com

hotline is now accepting appointments for the Jackson County fairgrounds starting Tuesday at 228-809-5555 or mysingingriver.com Memorial Hospital is scheduling appointments for the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the Lyman Community Center, 13472 Highway 49 in Gulfport. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

is scheduling appointments for the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the Lyman Community Center, 13472 Highway 49 in Gulfport. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. George County Hospital , 859 Winter Street in Lucedale, 601-673-6101 or https://georgeregional.com/schedule-a-covid-vaccine/

, 859 Winter Street in Lucedale, 601-673-6101 or https://georgeregional.com/schedule-a-covid-vaccine/ Coastal Family Health Center has three locations, 109 Hospital Drive Bay St. Louis in Bay St. Louis (877-374-4991); 15024 Martin Luther King Blvd in Gulfport (1-888-363-8701); and 4770 Amoco Drive, Moss Point (228-474-9511)

has three locations, 109 Hospital Drive Bay St. Louis in Bay St. Louis (877-374-4991); 15024 Martin Luther King Blvd in Gulfport (1-888-363-8701); and 4770 Amoco Drive, Moss Point (228-474-9511) Biloxi VA Medical Center (400 Veterans Avenue, Building 25) also has vaccine available for military beneficiaries. Walk-ins accepting walk-ins at the Biloxi, Mobile and Pensacola VA clinics. Call 1-800-296-8872, select option 2, then option 1, to schedule an appointment. Find more info at https://www.biloxi.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Highland Community Hospital, 130 Highland Parkway Picayune, 601-358-9457

Pearl River County Hospital, 305 W Moody Street, Poplarville, 601-240-2023

Local and national chain pharmacies also are offering vaccines across Mississippi:

CVS

Starting March 21, CVS will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations at one of its Jackson County locations and in five other counties across the state: Rankin, Madison, Desoto, Pontotac and two stores in Hinds County.

CVS has not yet released which stores will be offering the vaccine.

You will be able to schedule an appointment at cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated

Walgreens

Schedule a Walgreens appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

348 Hwy 90, Waveland

2405 Pass Road, Biloxi

15371 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

120 W Railroad, Long Beach

12007 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville

1417 Pass Road, Gulfport

11279 Hwy 49, Gulfport

Walgreens 3800 Market Street, Pascagoula

2601 Hwy 90, Gautier

3082 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

Walgreens Pharmacy 2290 Hwy 11 N, Picayune

1505 Hwy 43 S, Picayune

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie stores are offering Pfizer vaccines via winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

2405 Pass Road, Biloxi

15371 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

120 W Railroad, Long Beach

12007 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville

1417 Pass Road, Gulfport

11279 Hwy 49, Gulfport

Local pharmacies

Woolmarket Pharmacy 13034 Shriners Blvd Suite A, Biloxi, 228-392-5355

Sartins Discount Drugs Inc 4300 15th Street Suite 1, Gulfport, 228-864-3514

T D Pharmacy Inc 12372 Hwy 49, Gulfport, 228-832-1414

Love’s Pharmacy & Gifts, Inc. 12345 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian, 228-255-7800

French Drug Company Inc 400 E Pass Road, Gulfport, 228-896-5656

Jackson’s Discount Pharmacy, 11340 A Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, 228-832-8000

French Drug Company, 400 E Pass Road, Gulfport, 228-896-5656

Love’s Pharmacy, Inc 6390 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, 228-818-3391

Picayune Drug Company Inc 110 Highway 11 N, Picayune, 601-798-4846

Family Drug Mart of Poplarville 100 Highway 11 N, Poplarville, 601-795-2880

Cedar Lake Pharmacy, 921 Cedar Lake Road Suite F, Biloxi, 228-396-4412

Lee Pharmacy, 917 Division Street Suite B, Biloxi, 228-280-8931

Healing Touch Homemaker & Companion Agency, 2318 Pass Road, Suite 7B/C, Biloxi, 228-388-7148

Walmart

Walmart is offering vaccines at the Supercenters (not Neighborhood Markets) at Walmart.com/covidvaccine

1820-A Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi

2681 Ct Switzer Sr. Dr., Biloxi

10511 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville

3615 Sangani Blvd., D’Iberville

9350 Highway 49, Gulfport

4253 Denny Ave., Pascagoula

1617 E Beach Blvd., Pass Christian

35 Frontage Road, Picayune

6412 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs

460 Highway 90, Waveland

Find the latest full list of vaccine providers in Mississippi at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf