Where to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Mississippi: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and more

With Mississippi opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all residents 16 and older, more locations on the Mississippi Gulf Coast will offer the shots in the coming weeks and months.

Mississippi on Tuesday became the second state to make the vaccine available to all adults after Alaska first did it on March 9. President Joe Biden says the U.S. will have enough available vaccine for all adults by the end of May.

The vaccines available in Mississippi are those produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Most Mississippians have made their appointments through the State Department of Health’s drive-through sites at 24 locations throughout the state, but more vaccines will become available in the state’s hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

The latest national pharmacy chain to make vaccines available in Mississippi is CVS, which will start giving the shots at seven locations in the state on March 21.

The first CVS location on the Coast will be in Jackson County, but the company declined Thursday to identify which of the two stores will have the vaccine — Pascagoula or Ocean Springs.

Once appointments become available, appointments can be scheduled at cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated or by calling 1-800-746-7287.

Pfizer shots for teens

The only vaccine approved for those aged 16 to 18 is the Pfizer vaccine, and state officials said Tuesday that state drive-thru sites on the Coast will start offering Pfizer next week.

However, MSDH appointments for teens cannot be made through the website, only by calling the hotline at 877-978-6453. The Pfizer vaccine also is available through Singing River Health System, Memorial Hospital and other local providers.

Where to schedule a vaccine on MS Coast

To schedule a vaccine appointment with the State Department of Health drive-thru sites, go to covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453.

State vaccination sites near South Mississippi:

To schedule an appointment at one of MSDH’s partner hospital systems:

Local and national chain pharmacies also are offering vaccines across Mississippi:

CVS

Starting March 21, CVS will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations at one of its Jackson County locations and in five other counties across the state: Rankin, Madison, Desoto, Pontotac and two stores in Hinds County.

CVS has not yet released which stores will be offering the vaccine.

You will be able to schedule an appointment at cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated

Walgreens

Schedule a Walgreens appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie stores are offering Pfizer vaccines via winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Local pharmacies

Walmart

Walmart is offering vaccines at the Supercenters (not Neighborhood Markets) at Walmart.com/covidvaccine

Find the latest full list of vaccine providers in Mississippi at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf

