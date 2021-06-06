4 Coast mayors will be decided at Tuesday’s general election in South Mississippi

Voters in four Coast cities still have to decide who their mayor will be for the next four years, along with the winners of 19 contested council and aldermen races in the Tuesday, June 8 municipal primary election across South Mississippi.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voter turnout traditional is scant, since many of the races were decided in the primary and the runoff elections in April.

Diamondhead also has two non-binding questions on the ballot, asking residents if they want the Diamondhead Fire Department and the Water & Sewer District to come under the city government.

Mayors

One of the most closely watched races is for mayor of Gautier. Current mayor Phil Torjusen, a Republican, faces former councilman Casey Vaughn, an Independent candidate.

Also in Jackson County, a three-way race has set up going into the Moss Point election for mayor. Billy Knight won the Democratic primary and now faces Republican Richard McBride and Independent candidate Howard Bailey.

In Gulfport, Mayor Billy Hewes (R) is running for a third term. His opponent is Democrat Howard Page, a community organizer and policy analyst.

The big drama in the race for a new mayor of Pass Christian came in the primary, won by Republican Jim Rafferty. He faces Democrat Peggy Norman Johnson and Independent Zenas Cappie.

Voting is in 9 of 12 Coast cities

The general election isn’t needed in Long Beach and Pascagoula, where all the races were decided in the primary and runoff elections.

Waveland’s municipal election is in 2022.

Here are the contested races for all the cities where elections will be held Tuesday, followed by the list of city officials who already are elected:

Bay St. Louis

Ward 2

Incumbent Eugene “Gene” Hoffman IV (R)

Wendy McDonald (D)

Elected

Mayor — Mike Favre

Council at large — Gary Knoblock

Ward 1 — Doug Seal

Ward 3 — Jeffrey Reed

Ward 4 — Kyle Lewis

Ward 5 — Buddy Zimmerman

Ward 6 — Josh DeSalvo

Biloxi

Ward 1

Keith Anderson (R)

George Lawrence (D)

Ward 2

Incumbent Felix Gines (D)

Tracey Smith (Ind.)

Ward 5

Incumbent Paul Tisdale (R)

Sugar Stallings (D)

Elected

Mayor — Andrew “FoFo” Gilich

Ward 3 — Dixie Newman

Ward 4 — Robert Deming III

Ward 6 — Kenny Glavan

Ward 7 — Nathan Barrett

D’Iberville

At Large

Incumbent Joey Bosarge (R)

Quentin Lyles (D)

Ward 3

Incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz (R)

Crystal Wingo (Ind.)

Elected

Mayor — Rusty Quave

Ward 1 — Randall Pelous

Ward 2 — Carrie Taranto-Chipley

Ward 4 — Gerald Burdine

Diamondhead

At large

James Hightower (D)

Gerard Maher (R)

Elected

Mayor — Nancy Depreo

Ward 1 — Shane Finley

Ward 2 — Alan Moran

Ward 3 — Richard “Ricky” Sheppard Jr.

Ward 4 — Charles “Chuck” Clark

Questions (non-binding, advisory only)

Question 1 — Do you favor the consolidation of the Diamondhead Water & Sewer District into city government by combining the operations of the Diamondhead Water & Sewer District to become a department within the City of Diamondhead and thereby eliminating the need for a separate water and sewer district within the City of Diamondhead?

Question 2 — Do you favor the consolidation of the Diamondhead Fire Department into city government by combining the operations of the Diamondhead Fire Department to become a department within the City of Diamondhead and thereby eliminating the need for a fire district within the City of Diamondhead?

Gautier

Mayor

Incumbent Phil Torjusen (R)

Casey Vaughn (Ind.)

Ward 4

Incumbent Charles “Rusty” Anderson (R)

Wayne Golder (Ind.)

Elected

At Large — Adam Colledge

Ward 1 — Cameron George

Ward 2 — Richard “DJ” Jackson

Ward 3 —Gordon Gollott

Ward 5 — Dante Elbin

Gulfport

Mayor

Incumbent Billy Hewes (R)

Howard Page (D)

Ward 2

Incumbent Ron Roland (R)

Patrice Lombard (D)

Ward 5

Incumbent Myles Sharp (R)

Bajon Williams (D)

Ward 6

Incumbent Robert “R. Lee” Flowers (R)

Taylor Moran Godwin (D)

Elected

Ward 1 — Kenneth “Truck” Casey Sr.

Ward 3 — Ella Holmes-Hines

Ward 4 — F.B. “Rusty” Walker IV

Ward 7 — Richard Kosloski

Long Beach

No general election needed

Elected

Mayor — George Bass

At Large — Donald Frazer

Ward 1 — Patrick Bennett

Ward 2 — Bernie Parker

Ward 3 — Angela “Angie” Johnson

Ward 4 — Timothy McCaffrey Jr.

Ward 5 — Mike Brown

Ward 6 — Pete McGoey

Moss Point

Mayor

Billy Knight (D)

Richard McBride (R)

Howard Bailey (Ind.)

At Large

Incumbent David Chapman Sr. (D)

Jason Jackson (Ind.)

Ward 5

Willie “Coach” Chestang (D)

John Mosley Jr. (Ind.)

Ward 6

Incumbent Gary Wayne Lennep (Ind.)

Gerald Jackson Sr. (D)

Elected

Ward 1 — Houston Cunningham

Ward 2 — Darius Wilson

Ward 3 —Timothy DuBose

Ward 4 — Ennit Morris

Ocean Springs

At Large

Incumbent Robert “Bobby” Cox (R)

Matt Stebly (Ind.)

Ward 1

Jennifer Burgess (R)

Brandon Riches (D)

Greg Gipson (Ind.)

Ward 4

Incumbent Ken Papania (R)

Elizabeth Feder-Hosey (Ind.)

Elected

Mayor — Kenny Holloway

Ward 2 — Rickey Authement

Ward 3 — Kevin Wade

Ward 5 — Robert Blackman

Ward 6 — Michael “Mike” Impey II

Pascagoula

No general election needed

Elected

Mayor — Jay Willis

Ward 1— Michael Hyde

Ward 2 — Felix Fornett

Ward 3 — Johnny Walker

Ward 4 — Matt Parker

Ward 5 — Chris Blythe

At Large — Patrick Gatchell

Pass Christian

Mayor

Zenas Cappie (Ind.)

Peggy Norman Johnson (D)

Renaud James “Jim” Rafferty (R)

Ward 1

Incumbent James “Buddy” Clarke (R)

Betty Sparkman (Ind.)

Ward 3

Incumbent Anthony “Baba” Hall (D)

Kirk Kimball (R)

Elected

At Large — Kenny Torgeson

Ward 2 — Regina Charlot

Ward 4 — Victor Pickich

Waveland

Municipal election is in 2022

Get the election results at SunHerald.com Tuesday as the votes are counted.