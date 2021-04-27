Live updates: Runoff election results for 6 cities across the Mississippi Coast

Runoff races were held Tuesday across the state after the primary election two weeks ago.

Runoffs were only held in cities in where party candidates did not receive a majority vote — 50% of the vote plus one.

On the Coast, the cities of Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Gulfport, Long Beach and D’Iberville held runoff races.

The polls closed at 7 p.m., and the first race was called in less than an hour.

Moss Point

Longtime public servant Billy Knight has won the Democratic nomination for mayor of Moss Point, defeating state Rep. Jeramey Anderson (D-Moss Point). Knight will face Independent Howard Bailey and Republican Richard McBride in the general election on June 8.

Before the result, representative of both Democrats’ campaigns said they expected the winner of the Democratic primary would easily win the general election.

In 2017, the winner of the Democratic runoff, Mario King, easily defeated his opponents in the general election. King had barely beaten Knight in the Democratic primary, winning 1,279 votes to Knight’s 1,180.

For Knight, Tuesday’s result was a vindication. Hewlett said the voters of Moss Point had chosen “proven leadership.”

“The public just says we want a proven leader right now, and that’s what they went to,” he said.

In a much closer race, Timothy DuBose defeated Jimmy Wilson Jr. to win the Ward 3 Alderman’s seat, according to unofficial results.

Here are the results for the two Moss Point races in Tuesday’s runoff:

Mayor, Democratic

Jeramey Anderson: 41.23% (1,018 votes)

Billy Knight: 58.61% (1,447)

Write-in votes: 0.16% (4)

Ward 3, Democratic

No Republicans or Independents are running in the general election, so DuBose has won the seat, according to the unofficial results.

Timothy DuBose: 51.94% (241)

Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr.: 48.06% (223)

Write-in votes: 0

Gulfport

In a surprise in the Gulfport runoff, one incumbent won while another lost to the challenger.

Incumbent Cara Pucheu, who had 271 votes, lost her Ward 7 seat to Richard Kosloski with 327 votes.

Pucheu had 44.44% of the votes in the primary election and Kosloski 34.64%.

In Ward 4, Incumbent F.B. “Rusty” Walker held off Derek Bullock to win another four years on the council. Walker had 749 votes to Bullock’s 630.

The winners have no general election challengers.

D’Iberville

Gerald Burdine, who squeezed by Travis Burke in the primary election by two votes, was elected the next Ward 4 councilman in D’Iberville. The final count was 159 for Burdine and 143 for Burke, with 3 write-in votes.

Two council seats will be determined in the general election. Republican Joey Bosarge, the incumbent councilman at large, faces Democrat Quentin Lyles. In Ward 3, incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz, a Republican, is running against Crystal Wingo, an Independent.

Long Beach

Peter McGoey took the final seat on the Long Beach Board of Aldermen, winning the Ward 6 runoff by 8 votes. The Republican candidates were just 7 votes apart in the primary, which McGoey also led. In the runoff, McGoey had 185 votes and Owen McNally 177 votes.

With no remaining opposition for the general election, the mayor and aldermen are set for the next four years.

At the Jackson Count Election Commission poll workers are taking bets on which polling places will show up with their vote counts first. The betting market predicts Moss Point results before OS. pic.twitter.com/A45GFAHzlB — Isabelle Taft (@IsabelleTaft) April 28, 2021

This story will update as more races are called.

All results are unofficial until certified by the state.