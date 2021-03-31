Who will be Pass Christian’s new mayor? Meet the 2 Republicans in the April 6 primary

While the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is planning a “Cheers to Chipper” event to honor the outgoing mayor, two Republican candidates are knocking on doors and campaigning to become the city’s next mayor.

Mayor Chipper McDermott decided not to seek reelection after helping rebuild the city after Hurricane Katrina, and then seeing it through the oil spill, the Great Recession, the freshwater incursion into the Gulf that decimated oyster beds, and now the coronavirus.

The candidates say Pass Christian is a special place that needs to attract more people and businesses to be successful and keep taxes down.

Meet Adam Pace and Jimmy Rafferty, the Republican candidates in the April 6 primary election. The winner will face Zenas Cappie, an Independent, and Peggy Norman, a Democrat, in the June 8 general election.

Pace is 37, Rafferty 61. Both have worked in business through their careers.

Pace is a Pass Christian businessman who has served as chairman of the city’s civil service board and on the city’s planning commission for 10 years. He was on the committee that helped McDermott rebuild the downtown and harbor areas after Katrina.

Rafferty is retired from his career in human resources and benefits, which he said taught him how to hire people and build businesses. He decided about a month ago to run for mayor, he said, and would be the third generation in his family in public service in Pass Christian.

“My grandfather was the mayor back in 1936 in this town,” he said.

Bringing back downtown Pass Christian

Both candidates have a vision for the city and hope to draw more people to the Pass when Amtrak starts passenger train service in January with shuttles or other service.

Pace says one of his priorities would be to add more homes and businesses “while maintaining Pass Christian’s charm and character.”

The city is attracting investment, he said, and he proposes following the same course to draw business as McDermott has for the past 15 years. The Nicaud family is building a new restaurant next to its Bacchus on the Beach, he said, and a $9 million mixed-use project will bring retail, restaurants and vacation rentals in the downtown.

Rafferty said he’s not satisfied with the progress in the business district. “Look at downtown Pass Christian,” he said. “It’s undeveloped 16 years after Hurricane Katrina.”

He said the Pass needs more people, and townhouses built within walking distance of downtown so residents could support local businesses.

Candidates’ plans for the Pass

To help the new mayor solve issues in the city, “let’s start brainstorming,” Rafferty said at the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum. He proposes forming committees to act as think tanks and find solutions, he said.

Rafferty said Pass Christian needs to better market itself beyond the Coast — in Mobile, Memphis, Jackson and New Orleans — and sponsor more events such as a fishing rodeo, seafood festival and bonfires on the beach.

Pace said that while the nation is seeing a housing boom, Pass Christian grew by only about 35 residential rooftops last year, primarily because of insurance and geographic issues.

“They’re not excuses, they’re obstacles,” he said, which can be overcome by the city working with developers and homeowners to get projects done.

The city appreciates the families from New Orleans who spend weekends and summers in Pass Christian, he said, and the seafood industry that he said is “a strong resource.” He proposes seeking tourism grants to promote the Pass Christian seafood and lifestyle and advertise on billboards and in airports and magazines to attract visitors.

Alderman races also on the ballot

Three alderman races are contested and will be on the primary ballot on April 6. They are:

At-Large — Incumbent Kenny Torgeson faces Calvin Ishee in the Republican primary

Ward 2 — Incumbent Regina Charlot faces challenger Joseph Piernas in the Democratic primary

Ward 3 — Kirk Kimball and Catherine Williams will face off in the Republican primary