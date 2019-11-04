Elections
Live updates: Vice President Pence at rally in Biloxi ahead of governor’s race
Vice President Mike Pence will be on the Coast on Monday to endorse Republican Tate Reeves in the Mississippi governor’s race.
Reeves will face off against Democrat Jim Hood in the statewide election Tuesday. President Donald Trump was in Tupelo on Friday to campaign for Reeves, the state’s current lieutenant governor.
Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee and visual journalist Alyssa Newton will ride with Pence’s motorcade as he travels to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Pence is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m., and doors close at 11:30 a.m. for security reasons.
Follow along here for live updates.
Comments