Vice President Mike Pence coming to Biloxi rally for Tate Reeves. Here are the details.

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Biloxi to campaign for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, the Republican candidate for governor running against Democrat and state Attorney General Jim Hood.

Called a “Mississippi Victory 2019 Rally,” the event will be Nov. 4, the day before the election, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The free event will be from noon to 2 p.m., but the doors will close at 11:30 a.m. The campaign advises attendees to “allow plenty of time for parking and security clearance.”

Tickets can be reserved at www.tatereeves.com/pence.

“I am honored to host Vice President Mike Pence the day before this important election,” said Reeves in an email. “He is a great leader and man of faith. Mississippi will be excited to welcome him as he helps to defeat the liberal Democrats pushing Jim Hood.”

Polls show the race is close, the Clarion Ledger reports. “A Mason-Dixon poll last week showed Reeves ahead with 46% compared to 43% for Hood. Another poll from Targoz Market Research had Reeves up 1%, while a Hood-commissioned poll showed the AG ahead by four percentage points. A fourth poll, from NBC News/Survey Monkey, gave Reeves a 47% to 40% edge over Hood.”

President Donald Trump also is holding a rally in Tupelo the same day. He last came to the Coast to stump for now-U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November 2018, and people started lining up before 8 a.m. for the evening event.

The Coliseum was standing-room only for Trump’s January 2016 visit for his presidential campaign, with around 13,000 people attending.