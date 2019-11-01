Local
Here’s where to go vote in Tuesday’s general election
Mississippi’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Here are the list of the precincts for the coastal counties.
Jackson County
District 1
10101 - Highway 57, Volunteer Fire Department Station 2B, 17400 Highway 57, Vancleave
0102 - North Vancleave, Vancleave Methodist Church, 13620 Highway 57 Vancleave
0103 - Red Hill, Red Hill Methodist Church, 20800 Old River Road, Vancleave
0105 - East Central, East Central Community Center, 4300 Highway 614, Moss Point
0108 - Big Point, Big Point Community Center, 18413 Highway 613, Moss Point
0110 - Escatawpa, Escatawpa Community Center, 4107 Jamestown Road, Moss Point
0111 - Carterville, Old Vestry School, 25900 Schoolhouse Road, Vancleave
0113 - Orange Grove, Community Center, 9313 Old Stage Road, Moss Point
District 2
0202 - Sue Ellen, Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St., Moss Point
0203 - Recreation Center, Recreation Center by City Hall, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point
0205 - YMBC Dantzler, Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St., Moss Point
0208 - Jefferson Street, Justice Court Building, 5343 Jefferson Ave., Moss Point
0209 - Fair, Fair Hall, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
District 3
0301 - Pinecrest, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St., Pascagoula
0304 - Sacred Heart, Resurrection Elementary School, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula
030 - Eastlawn, Eastlawn Baptist Church, 1704 Belair St., Pascagoula
0307 - Presbyterian, First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula
0309 - North Pascagoula, Oasis Church Gulf Coast, 4007 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula
0310 - Gautier, Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane, Gautier
0311 - Hickory Hills, Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier
District 4
0401 - Villa Maria, Villa Maria Retirement Apartments, 921 Porter St., Ocean Springs
0402 - Ocean Springs Community Center, Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs
0403 - Ryan Youth Center, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs
0406 St. Martin, St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi
0407 Latimer, Latimer Community House, 10908 Tucker Road, Vancleave
0408 - Larue, Larue Community Center, 19400 Larue Road, Vancleave
0409 - St. Martin, West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Road, Ocean Springs
District 5
0503 - Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau Community House, 3901 Highway 57, Ocean Springs
0504 - Gulf Park Estates, Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs
0505 - Ocean Springs Civic Center, Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
0507 - South Vancleave, Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave
0508 - Ocean Springs, Grace Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
Hancock County
District 1
101 - Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis
102 - Arlington Community Center, 1119 Dicks St., Waveland
103 - Waveland East, Waveland Civic Center, 335 Coleman Ave., Waveland
104 - Pearlington, Pearlington Recovery Center, 5265 Highway 604, Pearlington
District 2
205 - Flat Top, Community Center, 23472 Indian Ridge Road, Picayune, MS
206 - Catahoula, Community Center\u0009, 10028 Browns Road, Picayune
207 - Lee Town, Storm Shelter at Ball Field\u0009, Lee Town Road, Picayune
208 - Bayou Phillip, Community Center, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis
209 - Waveland Wes, Lutheran Church of the Pines, 309 Highway 90, Waveland
210 - Crane Creek, Community Center, 30350 Highway 603, Perkinston
District 3
311 - Dedeaux, Old Dedeaux School, 14595 Vidalia Road, Kiln
312 - North Bay West, American Legion, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis
313 - Diamondhead East, Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
314 - Courthouse, Courthouse, 152 Main St., Bay St. Louis
District 4
415 - Kiln West, Storm Shelter, 18692 Highway 43, Kiln
416 - West Shoreline Park, Community Center, 10071 Kiln-Waveland Cutoff, Waveland
417 - City Hall, Senior Citizens Center, 601 Bookter St., Bay St. Louis
418 - South Bay, Christ Episcopal School, 912 S. Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis
419 - North Bay East, Library, 312 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis
420 - Garden Isle, Soccer Field Concession Stand, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
District 5
521 - Edwardsville, BSL Fire Station No. 2, 9998 Hwy 603, Bay St. Louis
522 - Fenton, Community Center, 2369 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
523 - Kiln East, Annunciation Church Hall, 5380 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
524 - Diamondhead West, Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
525 - Standard, Fire Station, 25150 Highway 603, Kiln
Harrison County
District 1
1011 - East Biloxi, Dr. Frank Gruich Sr., Community Center, 591 E. Howard Ave., Biloxi
1021 - Biloxi Central, Lopez Quave Public Safety Building, 170 Porter Ave., Biloxi
1031 - Biloxi 8, Michel Middle School, 1400 Father Ryan Ave., Biloxi
1041 - Biloxi Bay, VFW Post 2434, 1644 Pass Road., Biloxi
1051 - North Bay, D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Automall Pkwy.
1061 - White Plains, White Plains United Methodist Church, 18013 White Plains Road, Saucier
1071 - Poplar Head, Poplar Head United Methodist Church, 13196 Poplar Head Road, Saucier
1081 - Biloxi 10, West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi
1091 - New Popp’s Ferry, First Baptist Church, 1560 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
District 2
2011- Advance, Galilee Baptist Church, 23004 Saucier-Advance Road, Saucier
2031 - Lyman, Lyman Community Center, 13742. US. 49, Lyman
2041 - East Orange Grove, Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
2051 - Gulfport 4, Central Fire Station, 1515 23rd Ave., Gulfport
2061 - Gulfport 5, Gulfport Little Theater, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport
2071 - West Mississippi City, Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport
2091 - Bayou View, Bayou View Elementary, 4898 Washington Ave., Gulfport
2111 - West Orange Grove, Orange Grove Library, 12135 Old Highway 49, Gulfport
2121 - Riceville, Persimmon Hill Baptist Church, 22081 Riceville Road, Saucier
2131 - Stonewall, First Baptist Church of Gulfport, 12190 Highway 605, Gulfport
2141 - West Handsboro, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority, 842 Commerce St., Gulfport
District 3
3011 - DeLisle, DeLisle Volunteer Fire Dept., 25242 Cuevas-DeLisle Road, Pass Christian
3021 - East Pass Christian, City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian
3031 - Westside, Westside Community Center, 4006 8th St., Gulfport
3041 - West Pass Christian, The Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian
3051 - Ladner, West Harrison County Fire Station, 10071 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
3061 - West Lizana, Lizana Volunteer Fire Department, 16445 Lizana School Road
3071 - West Long Beach, First United, 208 Pine St., Long Beach
3091 - East Long Beach, St. Thomas Catholic Church, 712 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach
3111 - Long Beach 5, Grace Lutheran, 19221 Pineville Road, Long Beach
3121 - Long Beach 6, Long Beach School Administration Building, 19148 Commission Road, Long Beach
3131 - Outside Long Beach, Faith Baptist, 8467 Canal Road, Gulfport
3141 - Pineville, Pineville Elementary School, 5192 Menge Ave., Pass Christian
3151 - Vidalia, Scared Heart Catholic Church, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
3161 - County Farm/Gulf Haven, County Farm Road Fire Station, 13243 County Farm Road, Gulfport
District 4
4011 - Gulfport 3, 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th St., Gulfport
4021 - Gulfport 8, Disabled American Veterans, 2600 23rd Ave., Gulfport
4041 - Gulfport 13, Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave., Gulfport
4051 - Gulfport 14, Gaston Point Community Center, 1505 Mills Ave., Gulfport
4061 - Gulfport 16, The Learning Center, 1215 Church St., Gulfport
4071 - East North Gulfport, Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport
4091 - North Bel-Aire, Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
4101 - South Bel-Aire, Bel-Aire Elementary School Gymnasium, 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport
4111 - West North Gulfport, Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport
4121 - Magnolia Grove, Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, 500 24th St., Gulfport
District 5
5011 - New Hope, Harrison Central High School, 15600 School Road, Gulfport
5031 - Biloxi 11, Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi
5041 - East Handsboro, Francis X. Collins Lifetime Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd., Gulfport
5051 - East Mississippi City, Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios, 269 DeBuys Road, Gulfport
5061 - Howard Creek, Coalville United Methodist, 12298 Shorecrest Road, Biloxi
5071 - Saucier, Saucier Community Center, 23771 Saucier-Lizana Road
5081 - Peace, Woolmarket Community Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
5091 - Bay Central, Pentacostals of the Gulf Coast, 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
5101 - Margaret Sherry, Margaret Sherry Library, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
