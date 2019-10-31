Elections

Here are all the Coast candidates and statewide races in Tuesday’s general election

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, to choose a new governor for Mississippi and several other state and county officials.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters must present a photo ID.

Each candidate’s party affiliation is abbreviated as follows: D – Democratic, R – Republican, C – Constitution, I – Independent, L – Libertarian.

These candidates are on the ballot Tuesday in each of the Coast counties:

State

Governor (vote for one)

Jim Hood, D

Tate Reeves, R

Bob Hickingbottom, C

David Singletary, I

Lieutenant Governor (vote for one)

Delbert Hosemann, R

Jay Hughes, D

Secretary of State (vote for one)

Johnny DuPree, D

Michael Watson, R

Attorney General (vote for one)

Jennifer Riley Collins, D

Lynn Fitch, R

State Auditor

Shad White, R

Treasurer (vote for one)

Addie Lee Green, D

David McRae, R

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce (vote for one)

Rickey Cole, D

Andy Gipson, R

Commissioner of Insurance (vote for one)

Robert Amos, D

Mike Chaney, R

Public Service Commissioner Southern District (vote for one)

Dane Maxwell, R

Connie Moran, D

Transportation Commissioner Southern District

Tom King, R

Harrison County

District Attorney 2

Joel Smith, R

Senate District 46

Philip Moran, R

Senate District 48 (vote for one)

Gary Fredericks, D

Mike Thompson, R

Senate District 49

Joel Carter Jr., R

Senate District 50 special election

Scott DeLano, R

Dixie Newman, R

House District 95

Jay McKnight, R

House District 114 (vote for one)

Jeffrey “Jeff” Guice, R

Tony Lawrence, I

House District 115 (vote for one)

Felix Gines, D

Randall Patterson, R

House District 116

Casey Eure, R

House District 117 (vote for one)

Kevin Felsher, R

Inez Kelleher, D

House District 118

Greg Haney, R

House District 119

Sonya Williams-Barnes, D

House District 120

Richard Bennett, R

House District 121

Carolyn Crawford, R

Chancery Clerk

John McAdams, R

Circuit Clerk

Connie Ladner, R

Coroner

Brian Switzer, R

Sheriff

Troy Peterson, R

Tax Assessor (vote for one)

Paula Ladner, R

Mario Lozano, L

Tax Collector (vote for one)

David Larosa Sr., R

Guy Hartness, I

Supervisor District 1 (vote for one)

Beverly Martin, R

Donald Todd, L

Supervisor District 2

Rebecca Powers, R

Supervisor District 3 (vote for one)

Marlin Ladner, R

Joseph Piernas Sr., D

Supervisor District 4

Kent Jones, D

Supervisor District 5

Connie Rockco, R

Justice Court Judge 1

Albert Fountain, R

Justice Court Judge 2

Brandon Ladner, R

Justice Court Judge 3

Dianne Ladner, R

Justice Court Judge 4

Melvin Ray, I

Justice Court Judge 5 (vote for one)

Nick Patano, R

Alphonso Gines, I

Constable 1 (vote for one)

Eugene Edmund Brezany Jr., D

James Morgan, R

Constable 2 (vote for one)

Angel Kibler-Middleton, R

Neill McInnis, I

Constable 3

Alan Weatherford, R

Constable 4

Sammie Taylor, D

Constable 5

Jeff Migues, R

Hancock County

District Attorney 2

Joel Smith, R

Senate District 46

Philip Moran, R

House District 93

Timmy Ladner, R

House District 95

Jay McKnight, R

House District 122 (vote for one)

Brent Anderson, R

Wendy McDonald, D

Chancery clerk

Timothy Kellar, R

Circuit clerk

Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise, R

Coroner

Jim Faulk, R

Sheriff

Ricky Adam, R

Tax Assessor

Jimmie Ladner Jr., R

Supervisor District 1 (vote for one)

Theresa Ryan, R

Jefferson “Buster” Verdin IV, D

David Yarborough, I

Supervisor District 2 (vote for one)

Greg Shaw, R

Henry “Hank” Ward, I

Supervisor District 3

Kodie Koenenn, R

Supervisor District 4 (vote for one)

Scotty Adam, R

Thaddeus Collier, D

Supervisor District 5

Darrin “Bo” Ladner, R

Justice Court Judge 1

Desmond Hoda, R

Justice Court Judge 2 (vote for one)

Brian Necaise, R

Teresa Ehrlich, I

Justice Court Judge 3 (vote for one)

Eric Moran, R

Lynn Smith, L

Constable 1

Terry Necaise, R

Constable 2

Ray Seal Jr., R

Constable 3 (vote for one)

Steven Saucier, D

Paul Taylor, R

Guy “Tater” Graham, I

Bay Waveland School Trustee

Mike Bell, nonpartisan

Jackson County

District Attorney

Angel Myers McIlrath, R

Senate District 47

Joseph “Mike” Seymour, R

Senate District 51

Jeremy England, R

Senate District 52

Brice Wiggins, R

House District 109

Manly Barton, R

House District 110

Jeramey Anderson, D

House District 111

Charles Busby, R

House District 112

John Read, R

House District 113

Henry “Hank” Zuber III, R

House District 114 (vote for one)

Jeffrey “Jeff” Guice, R

Tony Lawrence, I

Chancery Clerk

Joshua Eldridge, R

Circuit Clerk

Randy Carney, R

Coroner

Bruce Lynd Jr., R

Prosecuting Attorney

Kyle Miller, R

Sheriff

Mike Ezell, R

Tax Assessor

Nick Elmore, R

Tax Collector

Kevin Miller, R

Supervisor District 1

Barry Cumbest

Supervisor District 2 (vote for one)

Melton Harris Jr., D

Lance Williams, R

Supervisor District 3

Ken Taylor, R

Supervisor District 4 (vote for one)

Sean Thomas Alawine, D

Troy Ross, R

Supervisor District 5

Randy Bosarge, R

Justice Court Judge 1

Matthew Lachaussee, R

Justice Court Judge 2 (vote for one)

Richard Biggs, R

Sheila Jackson Osgood, D

Justice Court Judge 3

Jason Thornton, R

Justice Court Judge 4

Daniel “Danny” Guice III, R

Constable District 1

Ty Thompson, R

Constable District 2

Calvin Hutchins, D

Constable District 3

K. Shane Langfitt, R

Constable District 4

Kerry Fountain, R

Jackson County Schools 3

Jory Howell, I

Jackson County Schools 4

J. Keith Lee, I

