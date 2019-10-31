Elections
Here are all the Coast candidates and statewide races in Tuesday’s general election
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, to choose a new governor for Mississippi and several other state and county officials.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters must present a photo ID.
Each candidate’s party affiliation is abbreviated as follows: D – Democratic, R – Republican, C – Constitution, I – Independent, L – Libertarian.
These candidates are on the ballot Tuesday in each of the Coast counties:
State
Governor (vote for one)
Jim Hood, D
Tate Reeves, R
Bob Hickingbottom, C
David Singletary, I
Lieutenant Governor (vote for one)
Delbert Hosemann, R
Jay Hughes, D
Secretary of State (vote for one)
Johnny DuPree, D
Michael Watson, R
Attorney General (vote for one)
Jennifer Riley Collins, D
Lynn Fitch, R
State Auditor
Shad White, R
Treasurer (vote for one)
Addie Lee Green, D
David McRae, R
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce (vote for one)
Rickey Cole, D
Andy Gipson, R
Commissioner of Insurance (vote for one)
Robert Amos, D
Mike Chaney, R
Public Service Commissioner Southern District (vote for one)
Dane Maxwell, R
Connie Moran, D
Transportation Commissioner Southern District
Tom King, R
Harrison County
District Attorney 2
Joel Smith, R
Senate District 46
Philip Moran, R
Senate District 48 (vote for one)
Gary Fredericks, D
Mike Thompson, R
Senate District 49
Joel Carter Jr., R
Senate District 50 special election
Scott DeLano, R
Dixie Newman, R
House District 95
Jay McKnight, R
House District 114 (vote for one)
Jeffrey “Jeff” Guice, R
Tony Lawrence, I
House District 115 (vote for one)
Felix Gines, D
Randall Patterson, R
House District 116
Casey Eure, R
House District 117 (vote for one)
Kevin Felsher, R
Inez Kelleher, D
House District 118
Greg Haney, R
House District 119
Sonya Williams-Barnes, D
House District 120
Richard Bennett, R
House District 121
Carolyn Crawford, R
Chancery Clerk
John McAdams, R
Circuit Clerk
Connie Ladner, R
Coroner
Brian Switzer, R
Sheriff
Troy Peterson, R
Tax Assessor (vote for one)
Paula Ladner, R
Mario Lozano, L
Tax Collector (vote for one)
David Larosa Sr., R
Guy Hartness, I
Supervisor District 1 (vote for one)
Beverly Martin, R
Donald Todd, L
Supervisor District 2
Rebecca Powers, R
Supervisor District 3 (vote for one)
Marlin Ladner, R
Joseph Piernas Sr., D
Supervisor District 4
Kent Jones, D
Supervisor District 5
Connie Rockco, R
Justice Court Judge 1
Albert Fountain, R
Justice Court Judge 2
Brandon Ladner, R
Justice Court Judge 3
Dianne Ladner, R
Justice Court Judge 4
Melvin Ray, I
Justice Court Judge 5 (vote for one)
Nick Patano, R
Alphonso Gines, I
Constable 1 (vote for one)
Eugene Edmund Brezany Jr., D
James Morgan, R
Constable 2 (vote for one)
Angel Kibler-Middleton, R
Neill McInnis, I
Constable 3
Alan Weatherford, R
Constable 4
Sammie Taylor, D
Constable 5
Jeff Migues, R
Hancock County
District Attorney 2
Joel Smith, R
Senate District 46
Philip Moran, R
House District 93
Timmy Ladner, R
House District 95
Jay McKnight, R
House District 122 (vote for one)
Brent Anderson, R
Wendy McDonald, D
Chancery clerk
Timothy Kellar, R
Circuit clerk
Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise, R
Coroner
Jim Faulk, R
Sheriff
Ricky Adam, R
Tax Assessor
Jimmie Ladner Jr., R
Supervisor District 1 (vote for one)
Theresa Ryan, R
Jefferson “Buster” Verdin IV, D
David Yarborough, I
Supervisor District 2 (vote for one)
Greg Shaw, R
Henry “Hank” Ward, I
Supervisor District 3
Kodie Koenenn, R
Supervisor District 4 (vote for one)
Scotty Adam, R
Thaddeus Collier, D
Supervisor District 5
Darrin “Bo” Ladner, R
Justice Court Judge 1
Desmond Hoda, R
Justice Court Judge 2 (vote for one)
Brian Necaise, R
Teresa Ehrlich, I
Justice Court Judge 3 (vote for one)
Eric Moran, R
Lynn Smith, L
Constable 1
Terry Necaise, R
Constable 2
Ray Seal Jr., R
Constable 3 (vote for one)
Steven Saucier, D
Paul Taylor, R
Guy “Tater” Graham, I
Bay Waveland School Trustee
Mike Bell, nonpartisan
Jackson County
District Attorney
Angel Myers McIlrath, R
Senate District 47
Joseph “Mike” Seymour, R
Senate District 51
Jeremy England, R
Senate District 52
Brice Wiggins, R
House District 109
Manly Barton, R
House District 110
Jeramey Anderson, D
House District 111
Charles Busby, R
House District 112
John Read, R
House District 113
Henry “Hank” Zuber III, R
House District 114 (vote for one)
Jeffrey “Jeff” Guice, R
Tony Lawrence, I
Chancery Clerk
Joshua Eldridge, R
Circuit Clerk
Randy Carney, R
Coroner
Bruce Lynd Jr., R
Prosecuting Attorney
Kyle Miller, R
Sheriff
Mike Ezell, R
Tax Assessor
Nick Elmore, R
Tax Collector
Kevin Miller, R
Supervisor District 1
Barry Cumbest
Supervisor District 2 (vote for one)
Melton Harris Jr., D
Lance Williams, R
Supervisor District 3
Ken Taylor, R
Supervisor District 4 (vote for one)
Sean Thomas Alawine, D
Troy Ross, R
Supervisor District 5
Randy Bosarge, R
Justice Court Judge 1
Matthew Lachaussee, R
Justice Court Judge 2 (vote for one)
Richard Biggs, R
Sheila Jackson Osgood, D
Justice Court Judge 3
Jason Thornton, R
Justice Court Judge 4
Daniel “Danny” Guice III, R
Constable District 1
Ty Thompson, R
Constable District 2
Calvin Hutchins, D
Constable District 3
K. Shane Langfitt, R
Constable District 4
Kerry Fountain, R
Jackson County Schools 3
Jory Howell, I
Jackson County Schools 4
J. Keith Lee, I
