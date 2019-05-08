Darian Atkinson, wearing ‘suicide vest,’ has 1st court appearance in Biloxi cop slaying

Teen accused of killing Biloxi officer escorted into police station Darian Atkinson, 19, is escorted by Mississippi Coast police officers after being found and arrested in Wiggins. He's accused in the shooting death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darian Atkinson, 19, is escorted by Mississippi Coast police officers after being found and arrested in Wiggins. He's accused in the shooting death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Darian Atkinson, in wrist and ankle shackles, smiled and hummed as he was led into court Wednesday morning for his initial appearance on a charge of capital murder in the killing of veteran Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen.

The hearing was held in the courtroom at the Harrison County jail.

Atkinson, 19, is accused in the what police called a deliberate and violent act that resulted in the loss of 57-year-old McKeithen, a patrolman. Atkinson was captured after a large manhunt that included a law enforcement helicopter.

Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner asked Atkinson if he needed a court-appointed attorney or if he intended to pay for an attorney.

“I don’t know yet. I got to get on the phone. I ain’t got a phone call yet,” Atkinson told Ladner. “I got to talk to my folks.”

Ladner will see Atkinson in court again on Friday morning to determine if he needs help securing an attorney.

Atkinson was wearing what Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson described as a “suicide vest.” It was green, sleeveless and fell to Atkinson’s knees. Peterson said the vests are given to inmates who pose a suicide risk.

Atkinson’s brother, Davian Atkinson, 21, is also jailed in Harrison County on a charge of accessory after the fact for alleged aiding his brother in his escape from capture. He also had his initial appearance Wednesday. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, said Harrison County Prosecutor Herman Cox.

Davian Atkinson, wearing an orange and white jail jumpsuit, said he would hire his own attorney. He is held on a $500,000 bond.

Darian Atkinson was not entitled to a bond because he is charged with a capital murder a law enforcement officer.

A capital murder charge is murder committed during a commission of a felony offense. However, the killing of a police officer, prosecutor of the like are automatically facing a capital offense in such killing. If convicted, Darian Atkinson could face the death penalty.

An underlying felony offense is not required in the prosecution of alleged cop killer.

McKeithen was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting Sunday night.

His death has left a community in mourning as they try to make sense out what prompted the young man to shoot and kill the officer who was planning to retire at the end of the year. McKeithen’s family gathered with law enforcement and residents Tuesday night for a prayer vigil led by Coast pastors.