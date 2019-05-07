Darian Atkinson threatened to shoot up Biloxi High after Parkland, NAACP head says

Teen accused of killing Biloxi officer escorted into police station Darian Atkinson, 19, is escorted by Mississippi Coast police officers after being found and arrested in Wiggins. He's accused in the shooting death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darian Atkinson, 19, is escorted by Mississippi Coast police officers after being found and arrested in Wiggins. He's accused in the shooting death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Darian Atkinson had guns on his mind after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018, a Biloxi resident says.

Atkinson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death Sunday night of Biloxi police Patrolman Robert McKeithen.

James Crowell, head of the Biloxi NAACP, says his goddaughter was threatened by Atkinson last year when the two Biloxi High School students were talking about the Parkland shooting.

“He said, ‘I’m thinking about doing the same thing here and I’m going to start with you,’ ” Crowell recalled. He said that his goddaugther’s mother and grandmother reported the threat to Biloxi High School, but nothing happened until they demanded an investigation.

The Sun Herald called and left a message for Biloxi school Superintendent Arthur McMillan about the incident and will update this story if he responds.

WXXV-TV reported shortly after the incident that Atkinson was suspended for three days. WXXV covered a news conference with Crowell and the mother of a student who was threatened about a planned protest at the school.

Parents were demanding they be notified of threats and that other measures be taken to put student safety first.

“Even back then, he was threatening people,” Crowell told the Sun Herald on Tuesday. “I guess he went ahead and did it this time rather than just talk about it.”





At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, 14 students and three teachers died in the shooting.