Crime
Brother of Darian Atkinson also charged in shooting death of Biloxi police officer
Teen accused of killing Biloxi officer escorted into police station
The brother of Darian Atkinson was also arrested in connection with the shooting death of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen.
Darian Atkinson, who police say shot and killed McKeithen in the parking lot of the Biloxi Police Department Sunday night, was arrested in Wiggins Monday after an hours-long manhunt.
Atkinson was taken back to the police station Monday night and is charged with capital murder.
He is being held without bond.
Atkinson’s brother, 21-year-old Davian Atkinson, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Davian Atkinson’s bond was set at $500,000.
McKeithen had been a Biloxi police officer for nearly 24 years when he was killed outside his patrol SUV. He had planned on retiring at the end of the year, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said.
McKeithen was described as a “gentle” cop who loved Waffle House and his family. He did not like modern technology and was often called “paw paw” by fellow police officers.
Law enforcement agencies and first responders from across the Coast were present Monday night when Darian Atkinson escorted into the Biloxi police station in handcuffs.
Comments