19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Biloxi officer outside of police department
Cop ‘murdered’ in police station parking lot a ‘fine policeman,’ emotional Biloxi chief says
The 19-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting of a Biloxi officer has been arrested, officials say.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says Darian Atkinson was found tonight in Wiggins.
He was spotted by an officer on his way home. Wiggins police made the arrest.
Atkinson has been arrested on a charge of homicide of a law enforcement officer.
Miller said Atkinson will be questioned tonight and later taken to the Harrison County jail, and at least one other charge may be pending.
Miller held a press conference Monday night and was flanked by officers from numerous Coast police agencies. They applauded at the end of the press conference.
Robert McKeithen, a veteran officer a year away from retirement, was shot multiple times Sunday night outside of the department on Porter Avenue.
