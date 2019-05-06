Search for killer underway after Biloxi cop shot multiple times at police station

Have you seen him? Search for killer underway after Biloxi cop shot outside police station A Biloxi police officer died after being shot multiple times outside of the police station on Porter Avenue on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Police have released photos of the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Biloxi police officer died after being shot multiple times outside of the police station on Porter Avenue on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Police have released photos of the suspect.

A manhunt is underway after a Biloxi police officer died after being shot multiple times outside of the police station Sunday night.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said a man approached the uniformed, on-duty officer about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Porter Avenue.

The suspect fled after shooting the officer several times, Papania said.

The officer was taken to Merit Health by Biloxi firefighters, Papania said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

Gulfport police is the lead investigating agency. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office are also investigating.

The suspect was wearing navy blue shorts, a black T-shirt, red beanie cap and dark high top sneakers with red caps.

He is about 5-feet 7-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall, Papania said.

Papania released a photo of the suspect to the media.

A law enforcement helicopter was flying over Biloxi about 1 a.m. Monday morning. Law enforcement is actively searching for the suspect on the ground nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.