Inmate area includes cells which hold two people and an open room area at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula, Wednesday, August 12, 2015. Tim Isbell Sun Herald file

Jackson County

Woman dies in Jackson County jail, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 10, 2018 11:18 AM

Pascagoula

A woman has died while in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Monday.

Corrections officers during routine rounds Monday morning found the woman unresponsive in her cell, Ezell said.

Jailers tried to resuscitate her by using CPR and called for medical help, but the woman died, he said.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Ezell said he will release more information later.

