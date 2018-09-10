Woman dies in Jackson County jail, sheriff says

A woman has died while in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Monday.
Corrections officers during routine rounds Monday morning found the woman unresponsive in her cell, Ezell said.
Jailers tried to resuscitate her by using CPR and called for medical help, but the woman died, he said.
Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Ezell said he will release more information later.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
