She is accused of killing a diabetic George County inmate. The jury has reached a verdict.

A jury found former registered nurse Carmon Brannan guilty of manslaughter at the end of a six-day trial in Warren County Circuit Court.
She has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The trial was held in Warren County after a mistrial earlier this year in George County. Brannan asked that the second trial be moved because of publicity surrounding the case.
She was accused of causing the death on Sept. 24, 2014, of inmate William Joel Dixon, who died after seven days without insulin. Dixon, 28, of Lucedale, was arrested a week earlier when police found him passed out in his car with two children inside. He was jailed on DUI, drug and child endangerment charges.
She testified at both trials, claiming she thought Dixon was suffering drug withdrawals. She also said Dixon told her he could take care of himself and did not take insulin.
However, jailers testified that Brannan rebuffed them when they let her know Dixon was sick. His mother, Donna Dixon, took the stand for the prosecution and said she sent insulin to the jail for her son.
Brannan said she never suspected Dixon needed insulin or emergency treatment because his vitals were in the safe range even after reports of him vomiting, calling for help because he couldn’t breathe, and other issues.
