Former George County jail nurse Carmon Brannan talks to her lawyer, Paul Holmes, during a hearing where her attorneys requested a bond be set in advance of an appeal in her conviction in the death diabetic jail inmate, William Joel Dixon.
Judge grants bond for ex-George County jail nurse while she appeals manslaughter conviction

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

August 16, 2018 03:33 PM

Special Judge Richard McKenzie on Thursday granted bond for ex-George County jail nurse Carmon Brannan while she appeals her manslaughter conviction in the death of a diabetic inmate.

He set bond at $200,000.

Brannan remains in custody until she posts bail.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence argued against her bond. He said in the thousands of cases he’s prosecuted, he’s only seen a bond set during an appeal two other times.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of both the victim, Joel Dixon, and Brannan, who had many family members present.

“I don’t understand,” said Donna Dixon, the victim’s mother. “I don’t understand it. She killed my son and she gets out of jail.”

The judge gave Brannan a daily curfew, and she’s not to leave her home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. She’s also not to speak to family, drink alcohol, or have a weapon.

Carmon Brannan, a former George County, Mississippi, jail nurse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter in the death of jail inmate Joel Dixon. The trial was in Vicksburg.

