7th inmate in Mississippi prisons died this month. He has ties to Jackson County.

A man who had just starting serving a 14-year prison term for a burglary and firearm violation in Jackson County has died.
Lucious Bolton, 29, died Aug. 15 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Bolton was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court on Feb. 28 and had served six months of his prison term. He was on probation for a burglary conviction when Moss Point police found him with a firearm, Sun Herald archives show. A judge revoked his probation, sending him to prison for the burglary and for being a felon found with a firearm.
Bolton was being housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman when he was taken to the hospital, the MDOC said in a news release.
It is unclear if he was suffering from health problems.
The cause and manner of his death are being withheld pending an autopsy, MDOC said.
Bolton is the seventh state inmate to die since Aug. 2 and the third who was convicted in South Mississippi. Autopsies are pending in their deaths as well.
Five of them died within four days.
Bolton was the youngest. The ages of those who died this month ranged from 29 to 70.
Four were black and three were white.
State inmate deaths in August
- Lucious Bolton, 29, died Aug. 15, 2018, Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville. Housed at Mississippi State Penitentiary, Parchman. Convicted of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon in Jackson County.
- Ricky Martin, 58, died Aug. 11, 2018, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Pearl. Convicted of selling cocaine in Lowndes County.
- Robert Joseph, 38, Aug. 5, 2018, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Pearl. Convicted of drug possession in Harrison County.
- Jack Glisson, 70, died Aug. 5, 2018, at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leaksville. Convicted of murder in Jones County.
- Willie Hollinghead, 36, died Aug. 4, 2018, at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leaksville. Convicted of selling cocaine in Wayne County.
- Charles R. McCullough, 66, died Aug. 4, 2018, at Mississippi State Penitentiary, Parchman. Convicted on charges in Pike and Amite counties.
- Albert McGee, 57, died Aug. 2, 2018, South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leaksville. Convicted of murder in Jackson County.
