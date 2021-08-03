Biloxi hires fire department veteran to be its new chief

The Biloxi Fire Department has a new chief who is a 17-year veteran of the department.

Nicholaus Geiser, a Biloxi native, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the city council. Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich nominated Geiser last week after the council voted on July 20 not to reappoint Joe Boney as chief for another four years.

“I appreciate the nomination,” Geiser said during the council meeting, which his parents, wife and three children also attended.

He said he wants continue the progress already started.

Geiser, 41, was promoted to captain five years ago in 2016, according to the fire department’s Facebook page. His new salary will be $85,000.

He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and business management at University of Southern Mississippi and has been deputy chief of training and city emergency manager.

Gilich earlier announced that Jason Earl Davis will become the fire department’s assistant chief, replacing Mark Dronet, who retired earlier this year.

Community members said during the meeting that they are concerned there hasn’t been an African American firefighter hired in the city in more than 20 years.

Council members expressed optimism about the future of the department under Geiser’s leadership.

Councilman Robert Deming said Geiser has “a great plan to get out in all the communities, both the minority and all.”

Councilman Felix Gines said he only wants Geiser to be “fair.”

“We know we’ve got a lot of issues,” Gines said. “And I’ve been having questions for years.”

Added Council President Paul Tisdale, “I know the man. I know the family. Show them what a good man can do,”

Boney spent 37 years with Biloxi Fire Department and eight years as chief, but announced his retirement when he learned the council might vote to remove him.

The retirement came after a report that the state auditor investigated Boney and a fire department supervisor for allowing firefighters to repair air conditioners at private homes, including Boney’s, while they were on duty for the city.

Boney notified the city that his last day on the job will be Aug. 5.