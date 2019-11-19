Mary Mahoney’s temporarily closed as federal agents raid historic Biloxi restaurant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is executing a search warrant at Mary Mahoney’s Old French House Restaurant, agents told the Sun Herald on Tuesday afternoon.

A note taped to the green gate outside the building says “Mary Mahoney’s will be closed today for Lunch! Sorry for the inconvenience!”

Owner Bobby Mahoney told the Sun Herald that agents swarmed the building just after 8:30 a.m., and employees prepping for lunch were told to leave.

“I think it’s about fish,” he said, and added that to his knowledge he had not done anything wrong.

Agents were looking at computers among other things, an agent confirmed, and the search will be finished later today.

“The FDA runs a mandatory fish inspection program for all seafood processors and retailers, both domestic and international,” fishwatch.gov says. “Seafood processors are required to implement a program called Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP). Under the HACCP program, seafood is monitored at critical points along the supply chain.”

“Myself, I think it’s very trivial,” Mahoney said. For example, he said he has red snapper on the menu, and there are probably 50 to 60 varieties of red snapper.

It appeared at least one officer with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was among the agents at the restaurant. DMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins told the Sun Herald he was notified this morning of the search warrant, but had no details. He said, “if we are there, the FDA has asked us to assist them.”

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst told the Sun Herald he has no comment.

Mahoney said if agents leave by 4 p.m. the restaurant will reopen for dinner.

The iconic downtown Biloxi restaurant draws together several historic buildings. The main part of the complex is the Brunet-Fourchey House built in the 1830s.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.