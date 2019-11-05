Women remain majority on Harrison board of supervisors, plus more election results

Beverly Martin’s victory over Donald Todd in the District 1 Harrison County supervisor’s race means a female majority will continue to govern.

Republican incumbent Martin defeated Libertarian Todd with 4,611 votes to his 1,372 votes.

Republican incumbent Marlin Ladner regained the District 3 seat with 7,845 votes, defeating Democratic challenger Joseph Piernas Sr., who received 2,775 votes.

Ladner begins his sixth term in January.

“I appreciate the confidence that the voters in District 3 express in me,” Ladner said after the race was over. “I hope to justify that confidence by continuing to serve with integrity and dedication.”

Ladner said he believes supervisors need to focus on protecting the coastal environment, particularly with the repeated opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway and planned diversions of the Mississippi River.

And he wants to continue to work on improving mental health services and the financial stability of the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center. He also believes paying attention to day-to-day services such as road maintenance and garbage collection is important for residents.

Martin starts her second term in January.

“Hopefully, this is a sign from the voters that they appreciate what we’re doing and we’re going in the right direction,” Martin said.

She said that she wants to continue tourism projects such as the boardwalk on the beach behind restaurant row and economic development initiatives.

They join District 5 incumbent Connie Rockco and District 2 newcomer Rebecca Powers, both of whom won their seats in Republican primaries, and District 4 incumbent Supervisor Kent Jones, who ran unopposed.

Here are the results in other Harrison County races.

▪ Harrison County Tax Assessor: Republican Paula Ladner, 31,356; Libertarian Mario Lozano, 8,052.

▪ Harrison County Tax Collector: Republican David LaRosa Sr., 30,915; Independent Guy Hartness, 9,546.

▪ Justice Court Judge District 5: Republican Nick Patano, 7,728; Independent Alphonso Gines, 1,949.

▪ Constable District 1: Democrat Eugene Edmund Brezany Jr., 2,293; Republican James Morgan, 4,149.

▪ Constable District 2: Republican Angel Kibler-Middleton, 6,002; Independent Neill McInnis, 3,533.