Senate Race between Scott DeLano, Dixie Newman decided by about 200 votes

With tears in her eyes Tuesday night, Biloxi Councilwoman Dixie Newman conceded to Scott DeLano in the special election for the District 50 Senate seat.

Newman, wearing a hot pink suit, praised her team of volunteers who have worked on her campaign for about 9 months.

“I wish the best for District 50. I wish the best for our state,” Newman said at her campaign party at her coffee shop in Biloxi. Several of her supporters cried as she addressed the crowd.

Republican Scott DeLano defeated Newman in this election by 202 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

With results counted from from the five precincts included in the special election, DeLano got 1,456 votes and Newman garnered 1,254 votes.

The Sun Herald is en route to DeLano’s election party for comment.

Other legislative results will be reported as the votes are counted.