Here’s who won Jackson County races in Mississippi’s general election

Democrat Sheila Osgood pulled off a landslide win Tuesday to become District 2 Justice Court judge in Jackson County.

The attorney with over 30 years of experience defeated Republican contender Richard Biggs.

She received 4,285 votes, or 64% of the vote compared to Biggs’ 36%.

Osgood is a well-known attorney in Jackson County, having served in the past as a deputy clerk in the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office and clerk in Jackson County Justice Court.

Also Tuesday, incumbent supervisors Troy Ross and Melton Harris defeated challengers to win another term in their respective districts.

In the District 2 race, Harris, a Democrat, won the support of nearly 74% of his constituents, while Republican Lance Williams fell behind with about 26% of the vote.

Ross, a Republican, easily defeated Democratic challenger Sean Thomas Alawine.

Ross received over 74% of the vote compared to Alawine with about 26% of the votes.