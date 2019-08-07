Lost thumb drive changes Coast Senate race. But 3 votes hang in the balance.

How to register to vote in Mississippi Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that.

The District 50 Senate race was one of the closest on the Mississippi Coast, but it’s taken another turn with the Wednesday recovery of a thumb drive full of votes.

With all precincts in Tuesday night, incumbent Rep. Scott DeLano held a 33-vote lead over Biloxi City Councilwoman Dixie Newman. That lead was without the affidavit votes, but DeLano declared the victory late Tuesday evening.

“We look at these elections and see how many affidavits that are out there. It’s very unusual to make a really big difference in the outcome,” told the Sun Herald Tuesday night. “Even though it’s razor-thin, we expect it to fall in line with what the vote came out of those individual precincts.”

It wasn’t the affidavits, but a thumb drive that changed the race Wednesday afternoon.

“There was a drive that was left out from the D’Iberville Civic Center,” Newman’s campaign manager Holly Gibbes said. “Those numbers were never counted. (Harrison County Circuit Clerk) Connie Ladner‘s office produced that thumb drive today and added it in.

“The thumb drive and all the affidavits, absentees and what could be counted is what put Dixie up by one vote.”

Gibbes said there are still three affidavit votes that have yet to be certified. Those three voters have 96 hours to bring their photo IDs to Ladner’s office in the Gulfport courthouse. Those individuals and their votes are only known by Ladner.

In Mississippi, a voter ID law went into effect in 2014 requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. If a voter shows up without one, they can still vote, but they have 96 hours to show their ID to the election officials to certify their vote.

Newman told the Sun Herald that the affidavits may not even affect the District 50 race, but that won’t be known until Thursday morning. If none of them affect the race, it could be certified in favor of Newman.

Newman said this turn of events has been crazy, but also a “blessing.”

“I’m so proud of my supporters and campaign for keeping with a positive message. We never have done anything but keep a positive message,” Newman said. “We prayed and placed it in God’s hands. I couldn’t be more excited for this result, but we will stay humble and wait until it’s official.”

DeLano’s campaign has not yet responded to our requests for comment, but a statement was posted on his campaign’s Facebook page.

“This election has not been certified,” DeLano posted. “There have been some additional issues with recent number counts today. This is why we stress that every vote counts. I’m going to stand strong on this and make sure we have a fair election.”

