List of winners, runoffs in Coast races in 2019 Mississippi primary election
Scott DeLano claims victory in razor thin race for District 50 seat
Votes have been tallied in the 2019 Mississippi primary elections.
Statewide and in South Mississippi, familiar faces have reclaimed their seats, while others will compete in runoffs.
Some candidates won their seats outright, and others will face runoffs or the general election in November.
Here’s a list of winners based on unofficial results from Tuesday night’s primaries, including key races from the three Coast counties.
Governor
Republican: Runoff between Tate Reeves, Bill Waller
Democrat: Jim Hood
Lieutenant Governor
Republican: Delbert Hosemann
Democrat: Jay Hughes (unopposed)
Secretary of State
Republican: Michael Watson
Democrat: Johnny DuPree
Attorney General
Republican: Lynn Fitch
Democrat: Jennifer Riley Collins (unopposed)
Public Service Commissioner: Southern District
Republican: Dane Maxwell
Democrat: Connie Moran
State Senator: District 46
Republican: Philip Moran (I)
State Senator: District 47
Republican Mike Seymour (I)
State Senator: District 48
Democrat Gary Fredericks
State Senator: District 50
Affidavits will be counted to determine final winner between Republicans Scott DeLano, Dixie Newman
State Senator: District 51
Runoff between Republicans Gary Wayne Lennep (37%) and Jeremy England (36%)
State House: District 95
Republican Jay McKnight
State House: District 109
Republican Manly Barton
State House: District 114
Runoff between Republicans Jeffrey Guice (43%) and Kenneth Fountain (35%)
State House: District 118
Republican Greg Haney
State House: District 119
Democrat Sonya Williams Barnes (I)
Harrison County
Coroner:
Republican Brian Switzer
Chancery Clerk:
Republican John McAdams
Tax Assessor:
Republican Paula Ladner
Tax Collector:
Republican David LaRosa
Justice Court Judge District 5:
Runoff between Republicans Nick Patano, Patrick Williams
Supervisor District 2:
Republican Rebecca Powers
Supervisor District 5:
Republican Connie Rockco
Constable District 2:
Runoff between Republicans Angel Kibler-Middleton, Ricky Dombrowski
Constable District 5:
Republican Jeff Migues
Jackson County
Coroner:
Runoff between Republicans Bruce Lynd Jr., Katherine Seymour-Swetman
Tax Collector:
Republican Kevin Miller
Prosecuting Attorney:
Republican Kyle Miller
Supervisor District 1:
Republican Barry Cumbest (I)
Supervisor District 3:
Republican Ken Taylor (I)
Supervisor District 4:
Republican Troy Ross (I)
Supervisor District 5:
Republican Randy Bosarge (i)
Justice Court Judge District 1:
Rebpulican Matt Lachaussee (I)
Justice Court Judge District 4:
Republican Danny Guice
Constable District 1:
Republican Ty Thompson (I)
Constable District 2:
Democrat Calvin Hutchins (I)
Constable District 3:
Republican Shane Langfitt (I)
Constable District 4:
Republican Kerry Fountain (I)
Hancock County
Sheriff:
Republican Ricky Adam
Circuit Clerk:
Runoff between Republicans Tammy Garber, “KK” Ladner Necaise
Coroner:
Runoff between Republicans Jim Faulk (I), Jeff Hair
Supervisor District 1:
Republican Theresa Ryan
Supervisor District 2:
Republican Greg Shaw (I)
Supervisor District 3:
Republican Kodie Koenenn
Supervisor District 5:
Republican Darren “Bo” Ladner (I)
Justice Court Judge District 2:
Runoff between Republicans Brian Necaise, Jay Lagasse (I)
Justice Court Judge District 3:
Republican Eric Moran
Constable Place 2:
Republican Ray Seal (I)
Constable Place 3:
Runoff between Republicans Paul Taylor, Albert Biehl
*(I) denotes an incumbent
