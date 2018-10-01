2 more people infected with West Nile virus in Harrison County. It’s the most since 2012.

West Nile virus has infected two more people in Harrison County, which brings the total number of cases in South Mississippi to the highest level since 2012.
Harrison County now has four reported cases. The two previous cases were in Gulfport near Milner Stadium. Biloxi announced Monday that one of the new cases is in the city. The location of the other new case hasn’t been released.
“As with most things we encounter in life, the key to dealing with this threat is being educated about the issue and taking appropriate action,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said in a statement. “Follow precautions and, by all means, let’s all do our part to help repel this threat.”
According to the Department of Health, Harrison County hasn’t had a human case since 2014, when it reported one, but mosquitoes tested positive three times in 2017 and in 2016. Last year, none of the six South Mississippi counties reported a case.
Statewide there are four new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total to 40 so far this year.
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday two new cases of the mosquito-borne virus are in Harrison County and one is in Washington County.
Mississippi has among the highest numbers of serious West Nile infections nationwide.
Hinds County has reported 15 total cases. Adams, Calhoun, Forrest, Madison, Rankin and Washington counties have two each.
Counties with a single case each are Attala, Copiah, Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River and Walthall counties.
Mississippi reported 63 West Nile cases and two deaths in 2017.
Health officials urge people to reduce risk by using insect repellent, wearing long, light-color clothes and eliminating standing water.
West Nile cases for past 10 years
2018
- 1 horse case each in Hancock and Jackson counties
- 4 human cases, 1 horse cases and 5 positive mosquito samples in Harrison County
- 1 human case in Pearl River County
2017
- 3 horses in Jackson County
- 3 positive mosquito samples in Harrison County
2016
- 1 human, 1 horse case in George County
- 1 positive sample in Hancock County
- 1 human, 1 horse case and 1 positive sample in Jackson County
- 1 horse case in Pearl River County
2015
- 1 horse case each in George and Harrison counties
- 2 horse cases and 1 positive sample in Jackson County
2014
- 1 human case in Harrison County
2013
- 1 human case, 1 positive sample in Harrison County
2012
- 4 horse cases in George County
- 7 human cases in Hancock County
- 2 human cases, 1 horse case and 3 positive samples in Harrison County
- 2 human cases, 2 horse cases, 3 positive samples in Pearl River County
- 2 human cases, 1 positive sample in Stone County
2011
- 7 human cases, 1 horse case in Pearl River county
2010
- 2 horse cases, 2 positive samples in Hancock County
- 3 horse cases in Harrison County
- 3 horse cases, 1 positive sample in Jackson County
- 2 horse cases in Pearl River County
2009
- 7 human cases, 3 positive samples in Harrison County
- 2 positive samples in George County
- 1 human case, 6 positive samples in Jackson County
- 2 human cases, 5 positive samples in Pearl River County
- 1 positive sample in Stone County
2008
- 3 positive samples in George County
- 1 human case, 1 positive sample in Jackson County
- 1 human case in Pearl River County
- 2 positive samples in Stone County
Comments