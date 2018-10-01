2 more people infected with West Nile virus in Harrison County. It’s the most since 2012.

West Nile virus has infected two more people in Harrison County, which brings the total number of cases in South Mississippi to the highest level since 2012.

Harrison County now has four reported cases. The two previous cases were in Gulfport near Milner Stadium. Biloxi announced Monday that one of the new cases is in the city. The location of the other new case hasn’t been released.

“As with most things we encounter in life, the key to dealing with this threat is being educated about the issue and taking appropriate action,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said in a statement. “Follow precautions and, by all means, let’s all do our part to help repel this threat.”

According to the Department of Health, Harrison County hasn’t had a human case since 2014, when it reported one, but mosquitoes tested positive three times in 2017 and in 2016. Last year, none of the six South Mississippi counties reported a case.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Statewide there are four new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total to 40 so far this year.



