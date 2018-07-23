West Nile virus has been reported in South Mississippi. Here’s how to protect yourself.

The state’s second case of West Nile virus this year has been reported in Pearl River County, prompting health officials to remind the public of safety precautions and the symptoms.
Peak season for the West Nile virus in Mississippi runs from July through September, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health, which reported the new case on Monday.
This year’s first case this season was reported in Hinds County in late June.
Mississippi had two deaths related to the mosquito-borne virus last year, when 63 cases were reported, according to the health department.
“It’s important to remember to protect yourself any time there is an opportunity for exposure to mosquitoes,” MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a news release.
“While most infected people recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death — especially in those over 50 years of age.”
Symptoms of the West Nile illness are usually mild. The symptoms could include a fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes, the health department says.
But in other cases, it can lead to encephalitis or meningitis. Those complications can paralyze the victim, cause a coma or death.
Here’s some safety precautions from the health department:
- Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
- Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
- Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
- Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
Standing water in flower pots, buckets and barrels also can breed mosquitoes, as well as the water in pet dishes, bird baths and kiddie wading pools that aren’t in use.
The virus created a scare in Harrison County last year when a sample from a pool of mosquitoes collected on Church Avenue in D’Iberville tested positive after being sent to the health department. Residents within a half-mile radius were notified in person in a door-to-door campaign and by flyers left at people’s doors.
The Harrison County Mosquito Control department began spraying pesticides in D’Iberville every three days — instead of every seven to 10 days — and sprayed across the county, including in its five cities.
Six cases of infections have been reported this year in Louisiana, The Associated Press reported recently.
What else you need to know
About 80 percent of people infected with the virus will show no symptoms, so it’s hard to tell in advance if you will get sick or not, according to the Centers for Disease And Control Prevention.
The virus tends to show up between three to 14 days after a bite by an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on an infected bird, and they spread the virus when they bite people or animals.
About one in 150 people who get infected will have a severe illness, which could include neck stiffness, disorientation, a coma, tremors, convulsions, numbness or paralysis, the CDC says. The symptoms could last several weeks and could cause permanent neurological problems.
Up to 20 percent who get infected will have milder symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea vomiting, swollen lymph glands or a rash on the chest, stomach and back, the CDC says.The symptoms could last a few days or for several weeks.
If you develop severe symptoms, such as severe headaches or confusion, the CDC recommends you seek immediate medical attention.
The treatment for severe infections typically includes hospital treatment by giving the patient intravenous fluids and help with breathing, the CDC says.
Comments