West Nile virus reported near Coast football stadium

A resident of west Gulfport has tested positive for the West Nile virus, prompting mosquito control officials to step up efforts to kill mosquitoes within a one-mile radius of Milner Stadium, an official says.

The stadium, surrounded by residential areas, is ready for a Friday night football game. It’s on 34th Street between 15th and 12th streets, just north of the railroad tracks.

Harrison County Mosquito Control has handed out flyers in the area, and workers on spray trucks are doing extra spraying to kill adult mosquitoes, Director Gene Fayard said.

Workers also are treating standing water that contains mosquitoes in the larvae stage, he said.

“We will also do extra trapping in the area and send the samples to the Mississippi State Health Department for testing,” Fayard said.

West Nile is a virus that comes from being bitten by an infected mosquito, which gets infected by feeding on infected birds. The mosquitoes then infect the humans and animals they bite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

July through September is the peak West Nile virus season, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Buyers said.

“While most people who are infected recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death — especially those over 50 years of age,” Byers said.

How to protect yourself:

Limit outdoor activities during early morning hours, late evening and after dark.





If you must be out during these hours, wear light-colored long-sleeve shirts and long pants.





When you are outdoors, use insect repellant containing an EPA-registered active ingredient. Follow the directions on the package.

Remove standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.





Use screens on open windows and doors.





Watch for health department alerts and warnings about mosquito disease outbreak.





There are no vaccines to prevent West Nile virus or medications to treat it, but over-the-counter pain and fever reducers can help.

Most infected people don’t have symptoms, but about one in five infected people run a fever and have other symptoms, such as a headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, swollen lymph nodes or muscle weakness, according to the CDC.

About one in 150 infected people develop a serious or sometimes fatal illness, the CDC says.





Byers said the infection can cause encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

A total of 26 cases have been reported statewide this year, with 10 cases in Jackson. There were 63 cases in 2017 and one death, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The MSDH added Harrison County — the Gulfport case — to the list of confirmed cases on Aug. 27. A Pearl River County resident’s infection was confirmed in July. Those are the only two counties with confirmed cases of the virus.

Fifty-three cases and two deaths have been reported in Louisiana, a CDC report shows.

At least seven cases have been reported in Alabama.



