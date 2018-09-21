Critical violations cited at 2 South Mississippi eateries

Flies in the kitchen of an assisted living home in South Mississippi have lead to a critical violation from the state health department.
The facility is one of two businesses in the region to be cited for critical food code violations from Sept. 14-20, according to online records from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
- Seashore Oaks, 1450-B Beach Blvd., Biloxi: On Sept. 16, the assisted living home’s food service received a C for not meeting a requirement of “insects, rodents and animals not present.” In this case, the owner says the problem is flies coming in the back door to the kitchen. Seashore Oaks has received mostly scores of A and B since Aug. 22, 2012, when online inspection reports were first published. The facility received a C in August 2017 and February 2016.
- Next Day Nutrition LLC, 837 Howard Ave. Biloxi: On Sept. 19, this catering business, listed as “new construction,” received a critical violation for not having a risk control plan. It was the first health department inspection for Next Day, which will operate on Howard just east of Reynoir Street.
Response from Seashore
Pavilion Health Services, which provides services for Seashore Oaks assisted living home, is taking steps to keep flies out of the kitchen, Pavilion owner Mark Kluempke said.
“Flies are coming in the back door to the kitchen,” he said. “I guess it’s that time of year.”
The company is buying a device that hangs over a door, and has a sensor that can tell when anyone is going in or out, Kluempke said. The device shoots a thin stream of air that is too strong for flies to pass through, he said.
Seashore Oaks is an income-based, high-rise property that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. The facility is on Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, and is just east of St. Peter Street. The Biloxi Housing Authority handles leasing.
A total of 307 businesses or services that provide food statewide were inspected in the past week. Of those, five received critical violations, including the two in South Mississippi.
Health department environmentalists handled 89 inspections in the past week in the six southernmost counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George. The places inspected include restaurants, bars and grills and the Harrison Central High School cafeteria.
Food providers receive an A if they meet all state food safety regulations, a B if most types of violations found are corrected during the inspection, and a C for one or more critical violations, which must be corrected in a follow-up inspection.
A follow-up of South Mississippi food providers who received one or more critical violations in recent weeks shows each of them have received a score of B in re-inspections.
