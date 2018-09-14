Flies found at South Mississippi deli. Two fast-food joints also get critical violations.

State inspectors have cited three South Mississippi food venues for critical violations, including a popular deli that’s had a problem with flies.
An environmentalist found flies in the back room at Jerry Lee’s Deli in Lucedale, and some in front, a manager confirmed to the Sun Herald, saying the problem will be corrected. The deli will be inspected again within 10 days.
Environmentalists inspected 372 food venues statewide from Sept. 6 through Sept. 13, citing a total of eight for critical violations, according to online records of the Mississippi State Department of Health.
A total of 96 were inspected in District IX, which covers Harrison, Jackson, Hancock, George, Stone and Pearl River counties
Businesses that serve food receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. Businesses are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.
Here’s the South Mississippi venues with critical violations:
Wayne Lee’s #2 Deli, 12109 Mississippi 63, Lucedale: On Sept. 7, found not in compliance with insects, rodents and animals not present during a scheduled inspection. The deli has received mostly As during inspections shown online since Set. 09, 2010. The deli was cited for critical violations in scheduled inspections in April 2014 and in August 2011.
China Town, 5147 Main Street, Lucedale: On Sept. 11, was not in compliance with having a person in charge at the restaurant who demonstrates knowledge and performs duties and a certified manager was not present. It’s the restaurant’s first time to be cited for critical violations during inspections listed online since April 2010.
Subway Sandwich #17168, 12116 Mississippi 63, Lucedale: On Sept. 6, was not in compliance with proper cold holding temperatures during a scheduled inspection. The fast-food deli has received mostly As and has not been cited for a critical violation in online records posted since June 2008.
A total of 1,840 food venues statewide were inspected in August, with 469 inspections in South Mississippi.
About one-third of the state’s critical food code violations were in South Mississippi.
Statewide, 30 food venues were cited for critical violations, including 11 businesses in South Mississippi. Of those 11, all but one has received a B score in a follow-up inspection. An updated report for Biloxi’s Bootleggers Pizzeria & Sports Pub, last inspected Aug. 29, did not appear online when the Sun Herald reviewed reports.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
You can check out individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
