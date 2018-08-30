Rodent results in critical violation for Coast pizzeria, and 2 other eateries cited

There was a rat or a mouse in the house at a popular Gulfport pizzeria, according to a complaint that led to a critical violation in a health department inspection.
Brooklyn Pizzeria — one of three Mississippi Coast eateries to receive a score of “C” in the past week — was inspected after someone told the Mississippi State Department of Health they had seen a rodent running in the back of the restaurant.
Owner Mark Cruthirds said it appears a rodent came in through the back door while workers left it open for deliveries.
“This is the first time we’ve had this issue in the 25 years we’ve been in business,” Cruthirds said.
“Our loyal customers know if we’ve got a problem, we’re going to do everything in our power to correct it.”
The pizzeria sets out rat traps every other night as a precaution, he said.
“They’re just doing their job,” Cruthirds said of health department staff.
Cruthirds said his workers did some extra cleaning and will remain vigilant to keep the back door closed.
Vung Tau in Biloxi also received a critical violation for an insect, rodent or animal problem. The manager of the restaurant, which serves Vietnamese cuisine, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
State environmentalists inspected 94 food service providers from Aug. 24 through Aug. 29 in District IX, which covers Harrison, Jackson, Hancock, Stone, Pearl River and George counties.
Online reports show a total of 379 inspections statewide, with critical violations at nine venues.
Health department inspectors give food service providers an A if they pass inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during an inspection. Inspectors give a score of C if the violations are critical. Those who receive a C must correct any problems within 10 days.
Here are the South Mississippi restaurants that received a C rating in the past week:
Bootleggers Pizzeria, Grill & Sports Pub, 1913 Pass Road, Biloxi — On Aug. 29, was not in compliance with having toxic substance properly identified/stored/used (repeat violation); adequate hand-washing facilities supplied/accessible; and food contact surface cleaned/sanitized. The problems were corrected during the inspection. Bootleggers received a B score in March and an A in August 2017. No other inspections are listed in online reports.
Brooklyn Pizzeria, 51 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport — On Aug. 29, was not in compliance with having insects, rodents and animals not present. Has received mostly A scores since its state inspection reports were first published online Jan. 16, 2004.
Vung Tau, 158 Oak Street, Biloxi — On Aug. 29, was not in compliance with having insects, rodents and animals not present; food contact surface cleaned/sanitized (a repeat violation); proper cold holding temperatures; toxic substance properly identified/stored/used; and food separated and protected. The problems were corrected during the inspection. Vung Tau received a B score in March and an A on Sept. 18, 2017.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
