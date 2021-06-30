Lineman returns to grieving Coast town in memorial procession. ‘Best guy I’ve ever known.’

Cayce Seal has returned home to Bay St. Louis, his body carried in a hearse followed by his grieving family.

They waved to passersby who had gathered for a memorial procession to honor the young lineman, father, son and soulmate to longtime girlfriend Cassie Lassabe, with whom he was raising two children.

His family had hoped the 28-year-old would be returning to the life he loved with family and friends. They were about to settle into a new home near his parents when tragedy hit.

But it was not to be.

The Entergy lineman was unable to recover from an electric shock he suffered one week ago when he collapsed in a bucket while working in New Orleans, his family said.

His final act of kindness was becoming an organ donor at University Medical Center in New Orleans, where a crowd gathered Saturday for a donation ceremony.

Memorial procession honors Cayce Seal

An outpouring of support from the community has surrounded Cayce’s family. In addition to Lassabe, Cayce leaves behind 22-month-old son Declan; Lassabe’s daughter Anistyn Hoda, to whom Cayce acted as a father; his parents, Bay St. Louis Councilman Doug Seal and Michele Seal; and brother Cody.

At Pearl River Community College, where Cayce had been a standout soccer player for the Wildcats, his No. 36 jersey was retired.

The family had invited friends to sign his casket, which was handmade by Jason Evans of Lakeshore.

Cayce Seal and his family are widely known in Hancock County, where residents gathered along U.S. 90 and on Main Street for the memorial procession.

His daughter waved from an SUV behind his casket. From a second SUV, Doug Seal let the crowd know how much he appreciated them.

“Love you guys,” he said through an open window as the SUV passed a row of firefighters at Station No. 1, where they had raised a flag on a ladder truck over Main Street.

“He was just the best person,” said his lifelong friend Ryan Baughman, who watched the procession on U. S. 90. “He would put anybody ahead of himself — caring, giving, loving. He was the best guy I’ve ever known.”