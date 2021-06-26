Lineman’s final act of kindness on display as Coast gathers to give a tearful goodbye

Entergy power company workers wave at Cayce Seal’s hospital room at University Medical Center New Orleans on Saturday, June 26, 2020. Cayce was shocked while working on power lines on Wednesday and will not recover. His organs will be donated to patients in need. Courtesy Brittney Bostick, Leigh Haas

“God knew the plan. We didn’t.”

That was one of the messages Bay St. Louis City Councilman Doug Seal told a crowd of dozens who drove to New Orleans from Hancock County on Saturday afternoon to honor his son, 28-year-old Cayce Seal.

Cayce, who worked as a lineman for Entergy power company, suffered an electric shock on Wednesday while working on power lines. His family announced on Friday that Cayce would not be able to recover from the injury.

His girlfriend, Cassie Lassabe, posted the news in a now-viral Facebook post.

Lassabe and the Seal family invited friends and family to the University Medical Center New Orleans courtyard for a donor flag ceremony.

Entergy crews hoisted a up an American flag at about 3 p.m. to honor Cayce, who is donating his organs for patients in need.

The organ donor flag “will continue to fly throughout Cayce’s surgery and signifies his final act of love, kindness, and giving — something our boy Cayce is known for and will always be remembered for,” Lassabe said on Facebook.

Family friend Leigh Haas, a New Orleans resident and Hancock County native, has been at the hospital with the Seal family to offer support.

“As difficult as this is, let us all come together and pray for a successful transition for those waiting,” Haas said on Facebook before the ceremony. “Although we want him here with us, there is beauty in knowing Cayce’s life will go on through those who once thought all hope was lost.”

Entergy workers who worked with Cayce were also in attendance to pay their respects and waived at their co-worker’s hospital room window.

Before the tearful crowd prayed and released orange and white balloons, Doug Seal asked that everyone practice kindness in Cayce’s memory. He asked the crowd to forgive those whom with they are angry, and to call loved ones and say, “I love you.”

“Don’t wait until tomorrow,” he said.

Cayce and Lassabe live next door to Doug Seal and wife, Michele. Cayce has a 22-month-old son, Declan, and acted as a stepfather to Lassabe’s 8-year-old daughter, Anistyn Hoda. He has an older brother, Cody.