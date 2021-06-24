Lineman from Coast in critical condition after suffering an electric shock in New Orleans

Cayce Seal, left, a lineman for Entergy power company in New Orleans, suffered an electric shock at work and is in critical but stable condition. Courtesy Cassie Lassabe

A Bay St. Louis man who works as a lineman for a New Orleans power company is in critical condition after suffering an electric shock in a bucket truck on Wednesday while on the job, his family said.

Cayce Seal, 28, was working the lines in the bucket truck when the crew he was with heard a loud noise and saw Cayce collapse, his father, Bay St. Louis City Councilman Doug Seal, told the Sun Herald Thursday morning.

Cayce’s girlfriend, Cassie Lassabe, said on Facebook that Cayce’s lineman team immediately begin to administer CPR until help arrived.

Cayce’s heart stopped beating, but was recovered on the way to University Hospital in New Orleans, Lassabe said. Cayce is currently in critical but stable condition and is being kept sedated.

Doug Seal there is no signs of physical injury on Cayce’s body. He is being kept on a Arctic Sun machine that lowers his body temperature to about 95 degrees so his body can recover.

After about 24 hours, Doug Seal said, doctors will start warming Cayce’s body up so they can begin neurological tests to check his brain function. The family won’t know if there will be any lasting effects until he wakes up.

“We’re just hoping he wakes up like Cayce,” Doug Seal said.

Lassabe’s Facebook post has been shared more than 1,000 times and will continue to update the post with new information as it is available.

“Today, I got the phone call I never wanted. My lineman had be(en) in an accident,” the post began on Wednesday.

Lassabe and Cayce have a son, Declan, who is almost 2, and Cayce is also a step-father to Lassabe’s 8-year-old daughter, Anistyn Hoda.

The Seal family thanks the community for the messages, Facebook comments and their prayers.

“The hospital team and staff has been wonderful,” Doug Seal said. “It’s in God’s hands how it turns out. We’re just asking people to pray, and hopefully tonight or tomorrow we’ll have a better understanding of where we are.”

The Sun Herald has reached out to Entergy and is awaiting a response.