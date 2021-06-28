Lineman Cayce Seal was a college soccer standout. How PRCC will ‘honor his legacy’

Pearl River Community College is retiring the jersey number for Cayce Seal, a lineman from from Bay St. Louis who died after suffering an electric shock while working on power lines in New Orleans. PRCC/Facebook

The Pearl River Community College men’s soccer program will retire the jersey number of former Wildcats standout Cayce Seal, who died Saturday after sustaining an electric shock while working in New Orleans.

Cayce, who worked as a lineman for Entergy power company, was working on power lines in New Orleans Wednesday when he suffered the shock.

Seal’s family announced on Friday that Cayce would not be able to recover from the injury and his organs would be donated to patients in need.

Seal was a standout defender for PRCC in 2011-12, earning the title of team captain during both his freshman and sophomore seasons at the Poplarville school.

“Pearl River Community College extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends & loved ones of former Wildcat soccer player Cayce Seal,” PRCC Athletics said in a post on Twitter. “PRCC men’s soccer coach Drew Gallant said the program will retire Cayce’s No. 36 uniform to honor his legacy.”

Gallant described Seal as an important piece of his team a decade ago.

“He was a hard nosed defender who wasn’t scared of anything,” Gallant said. “He stood out big time, not because of his size, but how he played.”

Seal was part of a 2011 team that finished as the state runner-up. In 2012, the Wildcats won the state title.

Cassie Lassabe, Seal’s girlfriend, announced on Facebook that friends and family have an opportunity to sign Seal’s casket that’s being handmade by Jason Evans in the Lakeshore community.

Those interested in signing have until 7 p.m. Monday to do so at 10415 Thirteenth Street.

Seal had a son, 22-month-old Declan, and acted as stepfather to Lassabe’s daughter, Anistyn Hoda.

