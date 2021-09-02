Mississippi police identify 11 people killed or injured in highway collapse after Ida

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the identities of everyone who was killed or injured when a portion of Highway 26 in George County collapsed in the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Seven vehicles plunged some 20-30 feet to the ground below after the highway near Crossroads Road in the Benndale community collapsed just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Two people died and 10 others were injured, three of them critically.

Here’s a detailed look at the motorists involved and other information:

Jerry Lee , 49, of Lucedale, was westbound when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado crashed, resulting in his death.

, 49, of Lucedale, was westbound when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado crashed, resulting in his death. George County High School senior Layla Jamison , 17, of Lucedale, was westbound in a 2015 Nissan Sentra when she crashed, resulting in serious injuries. Jamison was taken from the scene to Memorial Hospital in Stone County. She has since been transferred to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

, 17, of Lucedale, was westbound in a 2015 Nissan Sentra when she crashed, resulting in serious injuries. Jamison was taken from the scene to Memorial Hospital in Stone County. She has since been transferred to USA Medical Center in Mobile. Kent Brown , 49, of Leakesville,and a passenger, Erving Clark , of Richton, were headed east in a 2008 Honda Civic when they crashed. Brown died at the scene. Clark suffered minor injuries and was taken fro the scene to George County Regional Hospital for treatment.

Amanda Williams, 39, and daughter, Emily Williams , 16, both of Wiggins, were westbound in 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when they crashed, resulting in serious injuries to both of them.

Harvey Shows , 66, of Covington, La., was eastbound in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma when his vehicle crashed, resulting in serious injuries. He suffered serious injuries and was taken from the scene to George County Regional Hospital.

, 66, of Covington, La., was eastbound in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma when his vehicle crashed, resulting in serious injuries. He suffered serious injuries and was taken from the scene to George County Regional Hospital. Andre Lagarde , 43, and a passenger, Brittany Benoit , both of New Orleans, was eastbound in a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica when they crashed. Both suffered minor injuries, were treated at the scene and released.

, 43, and a passenger, , both of New Orleans, was eastbound in a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica when they crashed. Both suffered minor injuries, were treated at the scene and released. Haileigh Strickland, 22, of Lucedale, was eastbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck when she crashed, resulting in minor injuries. A passenger, Robert Rice, 27, of Lucedale, suffered minor injuries as well. Both were taken to George County Regional Hospital for treatment.

MHP Corp. Calvin Robertson said each crash is being investigated individually.

Some of those injured have since been transferred to other hospitals for treatment.