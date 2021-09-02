George County

Mississippi police identify 11 people killed or injured in highway collapse after Ida

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the identities of everyone who was killed or injured when a portion of Highway 26 in George County collapsed in the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Seven vehicles plunged some 20-30 feet to the ground below after the highway near Crossroads Road in the Benndale community collapsed just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Two people died and 10 others were injured, three of them critically.

Here’s a detailed look at the motorists involved and other information:

MHP Corp. Calvin Robertson said each crash is being investigated individually.

Some of those injured have since been transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
