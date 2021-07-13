Local
Sun Herald wins prestigious Mississippi awards for 2020 coverage of COVID, protests and more
After the “unprecedented’ and “uncertain” year of 2020, journalists look back and remember one of the busiest years of their lives.
For the Sun Herald, that work was recognized Saturday at the annual Mississippi Press Association awards.
The newsroom took home some of the most prestigious awards, including the Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism, the Daniel M. Phillips Freedom of Information Award and a Community Service Award.
While the Sun Herald has long been known for winning investigative awards with its veteran staff, this year we are especially proud of our newcomers. Report for America Reporter Isabelle Taft not only won the Bill Minor Prize but also five other awards. Visual journalist Alyssa Newton swept the video category. Social media staffer Britneé Davis won a first place award for her innovative Instagram series, and photo intern Lukas Flippo won several photo awards.
The awards are divided by class based on newspaper size, except for the Bill Minor and Phillips awards, which are statewide. The Sun Herald competes in Class A with the Clarion Ledger in Jackson and Daily Journal in Tupelo.
The 2020 awards were judged by the Georgia Press Association.
Here’s a list of all the award-winning work by Sun Herald journalists in 2020:
Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism
As a Black family searched for a loved one, white Picayune groups spread rumors of fear by Isabelle Taft
“This story reconstructs how the small town of Picayune, Mississippi, came to the brink of racial violence because white residents spread false rumors on Facebook that Black Lives Matter and antifa were planning to attack the community,” Taft said.
“It showed how a single Facebook post started a chain of events that resulted in dozens of militia members from all over the state posting up in a parking lot as a grieving Black family held a prayer vigil for a missing loved one.
“I hope it created fresh awareness of the need for temperance on social media and the serious consequences of spreading misinformation.”
Also won: 1st place - In-depth or investigative coverage
Daniel M. Phillips Freedom of Information Award
Exclusive: Watch body cam footage, hear 911 calls in Doug McLeod domestic violence case by Margaret Baker and Alyssa Newton
The Sun Herald broke a story on a Mississippi lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charges after his wife called 911 and locked herself in a room in fear for her safety.
After Rep. George McLeod was found not guilty, the Sun Herald filed records requests to obtain 911 tapes, police video and audio footage.
The prosecutor’s office and law enforcement denied access, but the Sun Herald fought the judge until he signed an order to have the footage released. He also ordered the return of the 911 tapes to the court so he could turn them over to the Sun Herald.
As a result, the community for the first time got a firsthand report and look at what happened.
The initial reporting prompted state legislators, including the speaker of the House, to call for McLeod’s resignation. After the video was published, the speaker looked into having McLeod removed by the House Ethics Committee, but the rules did not allow it. He was re-elected and still serves as George County’s representative.
Community Service Award
3rd place - Sun Herald
Started by business reporter Mary Perez, the entire newsroom contributed to daily tracking of COVID-19 cases and deaths, even before the state started publishing it on its website. McClatchy staff also helped the Sun Herald create easy-to-understand graphics and charts to communicate the latest trends on social media and in print.
Examples include:
Is Mississippi flattening the curve? Take a look at these new state coronavirus graphs
Are COVID-19 cases, deaths up or down on the MS Coast? Take a look at these graphs
Search for COVID-19 cases near you in 2 MS Coast counties from March to September 2020
In-depth or investigative coverage
3rd place - Anita Lee
Take an exclusive look inside Coast’s new aquarium. Will COVID-19 change its future?
“This story documented the expenses involved in building the new Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, showing that the construction and pre-opening management budget jumped by $10 million, to a total of $103 million,” Lee said.
“The in-depth story detailed how public funds were spent as questions were raised about whether the Coast’s newest tourist attraction could bring in enough money to stay afloat.”
General news story
2nd place - Isabelle Taft
No internet, no choice? OS schools change course after family denied virtual learning
“As Coast schools reopened at the end of the summer, most districts offered parents a choice: send kids back to campus, or learn virtually. But when one Ocean Springs mother tried to apply for virtual learning for her son, she couldn’t submit the application after indicating she had no internet at home, because she couldn’t afford it.
“My story explains how she had called her son’s principal to no avail — they suggested she spend several hours a day in a parking lot so her son could use the WiFi from a restaurant.
“After I spoke with the Ocean Springs superintendent, however, the district changed course. They altered the application so everyone could submit it, and pledged to help needy families get internet access and devices. The family in the story has had good experiences with virtual learning and is relieved their son is able to study at home.”
Judges’ comments: Wonderful, well researched article with a great topic and nice photographs.
Spot (breaking) news story
1st place - Isabelle Taft
Harrison County Confederate monument protest turns tense as militia group arrives
Judges’ comments: The background, context and framing in this piece, coupled with strong descriptive writing work together to make this a superior piece of journalism.
Business news story
2nd place - Isabelle Taft
Who will be allowed to make money off of medical marijuana in Mississippi?
Judges’ comments: Beautiful writing. Intriguing lede. Thorough reporting.
3rd place - Justin Mitchell
Will the thriving Coast wedding industry recover from coronavirus? It’s complicated.
Judges’ comments: Good, successful reporting. Relevant story. Good organization/structure.
Sports news story
1st and 3rd place - Patrick Magee
Stress. Chaos. Heartbreak. Coast football teams ‘couldn’t get away from COVID-19.’
Judges’ comments: Great, in-depth reporting that shows the toll the pandemic took on athletes and coaches.
Why Southern Miss chose Will Hall and lured him in with an upgraded salary commitment
Feature story
1st place - Margaret Baker
‘You can’t see it but it’s real’ Covid-19 kills 1, infects 4 others in one Coast family
2nd place - Anita Lee
Who is Dr. Dobbs? Meet the man behind the mask leading MS through the COVID pandemic.
Use of online video
1st, 2nd and 3rd place - Alyssa Newton
Judges’ comments: Great investigative work. Smooth transitions and editing.
Meet the Mississippi Coast nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
‘I’ll never lose faith,’ Coast family’s statue of Jesus left untouched after fire destroyed home
Use of social media
1st place - Britneé Davis
Color on the Coast is an innovative series spotlighting business owners of color and their stories. Davis designed it to reach new audiences by homing the series on Instagram, with teaser stories and videos on sunherald.com.
Her ‘Afro-Waiian’ Coast boutique saved her life after she lost her ‘princess’ daughter
List of Black-owned businesses on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
Judges’ comments: Impressive presentation. Good editing, some powerful quotes in the interviews.
General news photo
1st place - Lukas Flippo
Judges’ comments: Photographer captured an intense moment during the protest in a way that tells a strong story.
Spot (breaking) news photo
3rd place - Lukas Flippo
Sports action photo
3rd place - Alyssa Newton
Pictorial series
2nd place - Lukas Flippo
‘You do your job.’ Coast veteran shares struggles with PTSD and life after deployment.
3rd place - Alyssa Newton
Mardi Gras krewe brings Santa to Coast kids during COVID
Personality portrait
1st place - Lukas Flippo
Judges’ comments: Subject clearly has a story be it pain, survival or mental/emotional endurance. Photo has clarity in its sharpness. Lighting contrast with background works. Couldn’t stop looking at the photo and wondering what’s her story. Good job.
Lede
(In journalism terms, the lede is the first sentence of a story.)
1st and 3rd place - Isabelle Taft
He spent 77 days on a MS beach to protest Confederate flag. Now, his dream is reality.
“It was prayer that led Jason Whitfield to the beach 18 years ago, and prayer that led him to stay there for 77 days, sleeping on the sand and vowing not to leave until the Confederate battle flag waving high above him had come down.”
Who will be allowed to make money off of medical marijuana in Mississippi?
“Big Ganja may not have arrived in Mississippi yet, but Cloud 9 Cannabis, Kudzu Kush and Delta Dank are already here.”
Find the full list of MPA award winners at mspress.org.
