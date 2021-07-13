Sun Herald wins prestigious Mississippi awards for 2020 coverage of COVID, protests and more

After the “unprecedented’ and “uncertain” year of 2020, journalists look back and remember one of the busiest years of their lives.

For the Sun Herald, that work was recognized Saturday at the annual Mississippi Press Association awards.

The newsroom took home some of the most prestigious awards, including the Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism, the Daniel M. Phillips Freedom of Information Award and a Community Service Award.

While the Sun Herald has long been known for winning investigative awards with its veteran staff, this year we are especially proud of our newcomers. Report for America Reporter Isabelle Taft not only won the Bill Minor Prize but also five other awards. Visual journalist Alyssa Newton swept the video category. Social media staffer Britneé Davis won a first place award for her innovative Instagram series, and photo intern Lukas Flippo won several photo awards.

The awards are divided by class based on newspaper size, except for the Bill Minor and Phillips awards, which are statewide. The Sun Herald competes in Class A with the Clarion Ledger in Jackson and Daily Journal in Tupelo.

The 2020 awards were judged by the Georgia Press Association.

Here’s a list of all the award-winning work by Sun Herald journalists in 2020:

Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism

As a Black family searched for a loved one, white Picayune groups spread rumors of fear by Isabelle Taft

“This story reconstructs how the small town of Picayune, Mississippi, came to the brink of racial violence because white residents spread false rumors on Facebook that Black Lives Matter and antifa were planning to attack the community,” Taft said.

“It showed how a single Facebook post started a chain of events that resulted in dozens of militia members from all over the state posting up in a parking lot as a grieving Black family held a prayer vigil for a missing loved one.

“I hope it created fresh awareness of the need for temperance on social media and the serious consequences of spreading misinformation.”

Also won: 1st place - In-depth or investigative coverage

Daniel M. Phillips Freedom of Information Award

Exclusive: Watch body cam footage, hear 911 calls in Doug McLeod domestic violence case by Margaret Baker and Alyssa Newton

The Sun Herald broke a story on a Mississippi lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charges after his wife called 911 and locked herself in a room in fear for her safety.

After Rep. George McLeod was found not guilty, the Sun Herald filed records requests to obtain 911 tapes, police video and audio footage.

The prosecutor’s office and law enforcement denied access, but the Sun Herald fought the judge until he signed an order to have the footage released. He also ordered the return of the 911 tapes to the court so he could turn them over to the Sun Herald.

As a result, the community for the first time got a firsthand report and look at what happened.

The initial reporting prompted state legislators, including the speaker of the House, to call for McLeod’s resignation. After the video was published, the speaker looked into having McLeod removed by the House Ethics Committee, but the rules did not allow it. He was re-elected and still serves as George County’s representative.

Community Service Award

3rd place - Sun Herald

Started by business reporter Mary Perez, the entire newsroom contributed to daily tracking of COVID-19 cases and deaths, even before the state started publishing it on its website. McClatchy staff also helped the Sun Herald create easy-to-understand graphics and charts to communicate the latest trends on social media and in print.

Examples include:

Is Mississippi flattening the curve? Take a look at these new state coronavirus graphs

Are COVID-19 cases, deaths up or down on the MS Coast? Take a look at these graphs

Search for COVID-19 cases near you in 2 MS Coast counties from March to September 2020

In-depth or investigative coverage

3rd place - Anita Lee

Take an exclusive look inside Coast’s new aquarium. Will COVID-19 change its future?

“This story documented the expenses involved in building the new Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, showing that the construction and pre-opening management budget jumped by $10 million, to a total of $103 million,” Lee said.

“The in-depth story detailed how public funds were spent as questions were raised about whether the Coast’s newest tourist attraction could bring in enough money to stay afloat.”

General news story

2nd place - Isabelle Taft

No internet, no choice? OS schools change course after family denied virtual learning

“As Coast schools reopened at the end of the summer, most districts offered parents a choice: send kids back to campus, or learn virtually. But when one Ocean Springs mother tried to apply for virtual learning for her son, she couldn’t submit the application after indicating she had no internet at home, because she couldn’t afford it.

“My story explains how she had called her son’s principal to no avail — they suggested she spend several hours a day in a parking lot so her son could use the WiFi from a restaurant.

“After I spoke with the Ocean Springs superintendent, however, the district changed course. They altered the application so everyone could submit it, and pledged to help needy families get internet access and devices. The family in the story has had good experiences with virtual learning and is relieved their son is able to study at home.”

Judges’ comments: Wonderful, well researched article with a great topic and nice photographs.

Spot (breaking) news story

1st place - Isabelle Taft

Harrison County Confederate monument protest turns tense as militia group arrives

Judges’ comments: The background, context and framing in this piece, coupled with strong descriptive writing work together to make this a superior piece of journalism.

Business news story

2nd place - Isabelle Taft

Who will be allowed to make money off of medical marijuana in Mississippi?

Judges’ comments: Beautiful writing. Intriguing lede. Thorough reporting.

3rd place - Justin Mitchell

Will the thriving Coast wedding industry recover from coronavirus? It’s complicated.

Judges’ comments: Good, successful reporting. Relevant story. Good organization/structure.

Sports news story

1st and 3rd place - Patrick Magee

Stress. Chaos. Heartbreak. Coast football teams ‘couldn’t get away from COVID-19.’

Judges’ comments: Great, in-depth reporting that shows the toll the pandemic took on athletes and coaches.

Why Southern Miss chose Will Hall and lured him in with an upgraded salary commitment

Feature story

1st place - Margaret Baker

‘You can’t see it but it’s real’ Covid-19 kills 1, infects 4 others in one Coast family

2nd place - Anita Lee

Who is Dr. Dobbs? Meet the man behind the mask leading MS through the COVID pandemic.

Use of online video

1st, 2nd and 3rd place - Alyssa Newton

Judges’ comments: Great investigative work. Smooth transitions and editing.

Meet the Mississippi Coast nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

‘I’ll never lose faith,’ Coast family’s statue of Jesus left untouched after fire destroyed home

Use of social media

1st place - Britneé Davis

Color on the Coast is an innovative series spotlighting business owners of color and their stories. Davis designed it to reach new audiences by homing the series on Instagram, with teaser stories and videos on sunherald.com.

Her ‘Afro-Waiian’ Coast boutique saved her life after she lost her ‘princess’ daughter

List of Black-owned businesses on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Judges’ comments: Impressive presentation. Good editing, some powerful quotes in the interviews.

General news photo

1st place - Lukas Flippo

Jonathan Curry and Olivia Ruiz debate with a man who pulled over to confront the teenagers about their motives to protest on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com

Judges’ comments: Photographer captured an intense moment during the protest in a way that tells a strong story.

Spot (breaking) news photo

3rd place - Lukas Flippo

Two demonstrators have an altercation at the base of the Confederate monument during a protest to remove it in front of the Harrison County Courthouse parking lot in Gulfport on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com

Sports action photo

3rd place - Alyssa Newton

Southern Miss senior Tim Jones grabs a 13-yard touchdown pass in the second half against UTSA Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

Pictorial series

2nd place - Lukas Flippo

‘You do your job.’ Coast veteran shares struggles with PTSD and life after deployment.

“I think you should tell him what happened,” Amy gestured toward Brett. Their dog, Emily, scratched and whined at the door, desperately wanting out, as if she sensed a need for support. ”It came down to the 2nd of April, 2017. I was sitting out in my garage one night drinking beer. I would sit out there and clean my guns. Looking up on the wall, I had an HMR, 30-06, and a 50 cal, and I was going to decide which one would hurt less if I decided to put a bullet in my head.” I could hear their son Jackson inside playing with his grandmother as Brett spoke. ”That’s when I got a call from Mike.” Mike is one of Brett’s closest friends. And he cares about Brett deeply. The second time I showed up to interview Brett, Mike immediately walked to my car to question who I was. Only after Brett waved to Mike that I was welcome did he let his guard down. ”He had no idea what was going through my head, but we talked for almost 3 hours. It was the start of our woodworking business.” I was admittedly taken aback. ”Oh yeah, that was gonna be the end of my life, that night. But he called out of the blue and started talking about woodworking. I invited him out. It was a purpose..it gave me purpose.” Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com

3rd place - Alyssa Newton

Mardi Gras krewe brings Santa to Coast kids during COVID

Children in Biloxi wait for a toy from Santa’s (Phil Dellenger) big red sack as the Krewe of Neptune group makes a stop outside of a neighborhood Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

Personality portrait

1st place - Lukas Flippo

Mayra Gomez Carvajal, the Victims Advocate Coordinator at El Pueblo in Biloxi, helps lead many educational, cultural, and legal services for the immigrant community of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Lukas Flippo lflippo@sunherald.com

Judges’ comments: Subject clearly has a story be it pain, survival or mental/emotional endurance. Photo has clarity in its sharpness. Lighting contrast with background works. Couldn’t stop looking at the photo and wondering what’s her story. Good job.

Lede

(In journalism terms, the lede is the first sentence of a story.)

1st and 3rd place - Isabelle Taft

He spent 77 days on a MS beach to protest Confederate flag. Now, his dream is reality.

“It was prayer that led Jason Whitfield to the beach 18 years ago, and prayer that led him to stay there for 77 days, sleeping on the sand and vowing not to leave until the Confederate battle flag waving high above him had come down.”

Who will be allowed to make money off of medical marijuana in Mississippi?

“Big Ganja may not have arrived in Mississippi yet, but Cloud 9 Cannabis, Kudzu Kush and Delta Dank are already here.”

Find the full list of MPA award winners at mspress.org.