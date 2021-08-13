Get the vaccine, Hosemann begs as Mississippi reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases

Mississippi hit a new milestone Friday in the number of daily COVID cases reported, for the first time surpassing the 5,000 benchmark as deaths climb toward 8,000.

The state — with one of the lowest vaccine rates in the nation — has 5,023 new COVID cases and 31 deaths. Total cases now stand at 381,147, with 7,761 deaths, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports.

Only 33% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the MSDH reports. In South Mississippi, Pearl River and Hancock counties have the lowest vaccination rate at 24%, while Harrison has the highest at 31%.

As cases continue to hit new records with spread of the highly contagious delta variant, state Republican leaders are urging vaccinations, with the exception of Gov. Tate Reeves, who says vaccines are a personal choice.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has posted a video that urges residents to get vaccinated. Hosemann suffered from COVID during a legislative outbreak earlier in the pandemic and also has been vaccinated, he said.

His plea in a video posted to Twitter came after he visited with Mississippi’s doctors and nurses.

“We’re so weakened that we’ve had to ask the federal government for aid and we’re setting up tents in parking lots to take care of our families,” Hosemann said.

Mississippians only need look in the mirror, he said, to see why the state is struggling.

“ . . . If your medical provider says you are eligible to receive the free vaccine, please receive the free vaccine.”

If your healthcare provider says you are eligible to get the free vaccine, please get the vaccine. Our healthcare workers are overwhelmed and we must all work together to stop the spread of Covid. pic.twitter.com/qsJmvqQXfX — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) August 12, 2021

Friday’s record came the same day that the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson opened a field hospital for overflow COVID-19 patients, including children, and the state discussed a request for a military hospital ship to handle overflow.

Hospitals, including those in South Mississippi, report being at or above capacity, with too few health-care professionals to treat all the patients.

MS Coast cases continue climb

On the Coast, two new deaths were reported in Hancock County, while Harrison and George County each saw one new death. Total deaths in South Mississippi now stand at 951.

Below are new and total cases for South Mississippi counties.

George: 3,246 cases, 59 new.

Hancock: 5,018 cases, 126 new.

Harrison: 24,410 cases, 599 new.

Jackson: 17,861 cases, 282 new.

Pearl River: 6,121 cases, 127 new.

Stone: 2,731 cases, 68 new.

After multiple conversations with my two doctors, I received the first Moderna vaccine shot today. I’ve been struggling with the decision for months. The infection numbers among the unvaccinated made me pull the trigger. https://t.co/f0V9KfbN8S — Senator Joel R. Carter, Jr. (@JoelCarterMS) August 13, 2021