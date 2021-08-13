How would you grade Tate Reeves’ response to the COVID crisis in MS? Take our survey.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is ready to move past the COVID-19 pandemic and get on with life, he said Thursday while on a visit to the Coast.

The governor, who has been largely silent since the delta variant began spreading across the state, unveiled his response to the fourth wave of COVID on social media this week, which included requesting help from frontline workers in the National Guard and from nearby states to help with the nursing shortage in Mississippi.

Reeves, who is vaccinated, has refused to enact a statewide mask mandate or require masks in schools, as outbreaks are causing several elementary and high schools to close temporarily, including at least four schools on the Coast.

He also says that this new troubling wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” but has not publicly declared or urged all Mississippians to get the vaccine. Instead, he’s promoting personal choice.

The Sun Herald wants to hear from you, South Mississippi. As the fourth wave of COVID rages and hospitals are at their breaking points, what grade would you give the governor for his plan to combat COVID?

